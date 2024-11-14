Chaffin Luhana Foundation Scholarship Winner Seeks a Safer Future for Her Peers

Lena Carr, a sophomore at the University of Pittsburgh, has won the 2024 Anti-Distracted Driving Scholarship from the Chaffin Luhana Foundation. Her submission shared a personal loss and proposed a campaign to educate youths on distracted driving dangers. This award highlights the foundation's commitment to promoting safety and supporting community-focused initiatives.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Chaffin Luhana Foundation is pleased to announce Lena Carr as the winner of the 2024 Anti-Distracted Driving Scholarship.

Carr is enrolled as a sophomore at the University of Pittsburgh, majoring in film and media studies. She started her essay by sharing her devastating loss as a child when her mother died in a car crash, then described a distracted driving awareness campaign she would design if given the chance to help save lives.

"My father works in juvenile justice," she writes, "and far too often I hear of police chases or vehicles crashing into homes and businesses due to extreme reckless and distracted driving."

Carr would advocate for volunteers to speak in high schools and detention facilities to educate youth about the dangers surrounding distracted driving. She would also implement a reward system tied to safe driving that would help students gain bonus points toward their school grades.

She emphasized the importance of doing more to educate young people, "who hold the future of road safety in their hands."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that distracted driving claimed 3,308 lives in 2022. An estimated additional nearly 290,000 people were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers.

The real numbers may be higher, however. According to the NHTSA: "Sadly, distracted driving crashes and fatalities are likely underreported, as many drivers may not want to admit to being on their phone right before a crash. It's also difficult for law enforcement to detect distraction during crash investigations."

Studies show that teens are particularly at risk of being distracted when behind the wheel. The AAA found that driver distraction was a factor in over 58 percent of teen crashes.

In a survey by Liberty Mutual and SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions), nearly half of teens (48 percent) reported texting more when alone in their car, while 55 percent reported texting while driving to update their parents.

Law firm partners Eric Chaffin and Roopal Luhana established the $2,500 Anti-Distracted Driving Scholarship to encourage an end to distracted driving accidents in the U.S. Annually, the scholarship is awarded to one student who demonstrates a strong commitment to combating distracted driving through their compelling submission.

Students can write about a personal experience with distracted driving, an awareness campaign that would reduce related fatalities, or technological advancements that can affect the rise of distracted driving.

Chaffin Luhana is thrilled to grant this scholarship to a student interested in getting involved in social justice programs and documentaries in the future.

"You can tell from her essay that Ms. Carr is very aware of the safety issues affecting young people these days," said Roopal Luhana, Founding Partner at Chaffin Luhana. "She mentioned being concerned about distraction when her younger brother learned to drive on a vehicle equipped with an advanced driver assistance system. That she's already noticing the potential dangers and wanting to do something about them is something we want to encourage."

Carr feared that her younger brother might be too tempted to engage with his phone while the car was in self-driving mode. He later had to "relearn driving" in his own gas-powered car—something Carr thought was dangerous as well, as by then he was used to having more technologically advanced assistance.

The Chaffin Luhana law firm has long believed in giving back to the community as part of its 'Doing Good by Doing Right™' mission.

"Our young people are the ones who are going to be dealing the most heavily with technology in their vehicles," said Eric Chaffin, Managing Partner of Chaffin Luhana. "We want to encourage them to consider the decisions they're making when behind the wheel, and reward those who are likely to lead the way to a safer future. It's never easy to choose one scholarship winner, but we feel that Ms. Carr's essay shows her commitment to her community and her desire to be a force for good as she finishes her degree and moves out into the world."

