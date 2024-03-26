Chaffin Luhana LLP Furthers Growth with Expansion to Connecticut, Upholding Their Mission of 'Doing Good by Doing Right™'

Chaffin Luhana LLP, a prominent personal injury and mass tort firm, expands its practice to Connecticut. With a commitment to advocacy and client experience, the firm is dedicated to its mission of Doing Good by Doing Right™, supporting individuals impacted by wrongful acts.

STAMFORD, Conn., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chaffin Luhana LLP, a plaintiffs-only personal injury and mass tort law firm with a national trial practice, has opened offices in Connecticut including in Stamford, Bridgeport, Hartford, and New Haven. The firm's expansion into Connecticut marks a significant step forward in the firm's mission of Doing Good by Doing Right™. The firm focuses on personal injury and mass tort cases for those injured and killed by the wrongful acts of others.

"We are motivated by compassion for our clients and a strong sense of justice. We litigate and try personal injury cases of all sizes - simple car crashes to complex product liability cases," said Managing and Co-Founding Partner, Eric Chaffin. "I am a first generation lawyer and call Connecticut home after being raised in the greater-Pittsburgh area and becoming a federal prosecutor in New York. We are excited to bring to Connecticut the same high level of client service that we have provided nationwide for over 14 years."

"My family instilled a strong sense of compassion, work ethic, and drive from an early age, values that shape my practice of law every day," said Co-Founding Partner, Roopal Luhana. "We serve those injured in auto and truck crashes and on dangerous premises. We also handle more complex mass tort cases. Projects we currently lead nationally include the fight against Uber for sexual assaults against women in their cars and against the government on behalf of Marines and their families who were poisoned at Camp Lejeune. We have a long and successful history of helping people who have been injured in accidents of all and are excited to be serving the people of Connecticut."

"Our central focus is helping the everyday person who is injured," Chaffin added. "The little guy like my dad who was a steelworker and my law partner Roopal's parents who are immigrants. We do not represent corporations or institutions. We want to help the little guy get justice," said Chaffin.

"Despite our success inside and outside the courtroom, we are guided by our ethos of Doing Good by Doing Right™. Our attorneys and staff remain grounded and true to our humble roots," said Luhana. "We pride ourselves in being compassionate and empathetic toward our clients and communities, treating them like family."

The firm started in New York City in 2010 and expanded into Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and West Virginia in 2013. The firm's new office in Stamford, Connecticut is in Landmark Square, near Managing Partner Eric Chaffin's home. The firm has a team of more than 70 lawyers and staff firmwide and will grow to over 100 team members by year-end. The current team includes former federal and state prosecutors, former judicial law clerks, former large defense firm attorneys, nurse paralegals, a social worker, and technology staff who help implement some of the most innovative client services available in the legal industry.

"We are high-growth mindset litigators and trial lawyers who are always up for a challenge, particularly where we can seek justice for our clients and live up to our ethos of Doing Good by Doing Right™," said Chaffin.

"When clients come to us, we want to make things as easy as possible during their case journey and make our team more efficient using AI and other technology. By leveraging technology, our team has more time to spend with the clients and on the substance of cases, which helps set us apart from a cluttered personal injury market," said Chaffin. "Our commitment to providing compassionate, client-focused representation remains our top priority, and we're excited to extend this commitment to those injured in Connecticut."

The firm can be reached at 888-480-1123 or www.ChaffinLuhana.com. The firm continues to accept attorney referrals and is actively recruiting for various positions in Connecticut.

Chaffin Luhana LLP is a plaintiffs-only national trial firm focused on representing injured survivors and their families in catastrophic and complex cases. Started by former federal prosecutors Eric Chaffin and Roopal Luhana, the firm is comprised of former state and federal prosecutors, former large defense firm attorneys, former judicial law clerks, and caring and compassionate staff including an in-house social worker. For more information, please visit www.chaffinluhana.com/.

Additional Information:

Michael London

Michael J. London & Associates

Office: 203-261-1549

Mobile: 203-556-5123

Media Contact

Dan Reo, Chaffin Luhana LLP, 1 8884801123, [email protected]

SOURCE Chaffin Luhana LLP