Chaffin Luhana LLP Honored as 2024 CrispX Firm of the Year

Chaffin Luhana LLP has been selected as the 2024 CrispX Firm of the Year, recognizing the firm's dedication to excellence, transformative impact on the legal industry, and commitment to its mission, Doing Good by Doing Right™. From exceptional client service to impactful community initiatives and strategic team development, Chaffin Luhana continues to set new standards for legal representation and leadership.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chaffin Luhana LLP is proud to announce it has been named the 2024 CrispX Firm of the Year at the Game Changers Summit. Winners were determined based on factors that define a successful and influential business, including leadership, business growth, firm culture, client experience, and community impact. This recognition underscores the firm's dedication to its mission, Doing Good by Doing Right™, and its impact on the legal industry, clients, and communities.

Founded in 2010 by Eric Chaffin and Roopal Luhana, the firm was built on a passion for justice and empathetic advocacy. Eric's personal experiences have driven his fight for survivors and justice, while Roopal's upbringing and strong sense of duty fuel her lifelong commitment to making a difference. Together, they have maintained a mission to level the playing field, hold wrongdoers accountable, and advocate for meaningful impact.

"Our journey has always been about more than just winning cases—it's about giving a voice to those who have been wronged and ensuring they feel seen, heard, and protected," said Eric Chaffin, Co-Founder of Chaffin Luhana LLP. "This award is a deeply meaningful recognition of our team's dedication to making a real difference in our clients' lives and our commitment to justice."

"Doing Good by Doing Right™ isn't just a motto; it's a promise we make to every client and the communities we serve," said Roopal Luhana, Co-Founder of Chaffin Luhana LLP. "Being selected as the CrispX Firm of the Year reaffirms that our work is changing lives, and it inspires us to continue fighting for justice with even greater purpose and passion."

Chaffin Luhana's success is rooted in its strong, people-first culture. The firm has refined its hiring processes and made significant investments in team development, creating a cohesive, high-performing team that consistently exceeds client expectations.

Michael Mogill, Founder and CEO of Crisp, added, "Congratulations to Chaffin Luhana LLP for being named the 2024 CrispX Firm of the Year! Their dedication to Doing Good by Doing Right™ shines through in everything they do, from their commitment to exceptional client service to their relentless advocacy for justice. Chaffin Luhana's impact on the legal industry and their community is truly inspiring, and they set a powerful example of what a mission-driven firm can achieve."

Client experience continues to be a priority, with an emphasis on empathy and proactive communication. Chaffin Luhana has introduced a variety of meaningful touchpoints to foster deep client relationships and set a high standard for service.

Community engagement is central to the firm's mission. Through impactful initiatives such as the 10,000 Sandwiches campaign, Annual Turkey Giveaway, Anti-Distracted Driving Scholarship, and an Adopt-a-Charity program empowering employees to support causes close to their hearts, Chaffin Luhana has made significant local impacts and garnered widespread attention.

Jessica Mogill, Head of Coaching Strategy at Crisp, shared, "Chaffin Luhana embodies the essence of leadership, compassion, and excellence. Their team's transformative growth and commitment to their values have made a meaningful difference in the lives of their clients and the broader community. It's an honor to celebrate a firm that continuously strives to uplift and empower those around them."

Strategic investments in leadership development have positioned the firm to scale effectively, navigate challenges, and maintain a clear, aligned vision. Looking ahead, Chaffin Luhana remains committed to advocating for justice, fostering a thriving team culture, and serving its community with integrity and compassion.

About Chaffin Luhana LLP:

Chaffin Luhana LLP is a plaintiffs-only national trial firm focused on representing injured survivors and their families in catastrophic and complex cases. Started by former federal prosecutors Eric Chaffin and Roopal Luhana, the firm is comprised of former state and federal prosecutors, former large defense firm attorneys, former judicial law clerks, and caring and compassionate staff, including an in-house social worker. Our current leadership roles include the Uber Technologies, Inc., Passenger Sexual Assault Litigation MDL, Paraquat Products Liability Litigation, Hair Relaxer Marketing Sales Practices and Products Liability Litigation, and the Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation. With over 200 years of combined legal experience, Chaffin Luhana's attorneys have recovered over $1 billion for their clients nationwide. For more information, please visit www.chaffinluhana.com.

