Chaffin Luhana Promotes Kendra Goldhirsch to Partner, Strengthening Leadership in Mass Tort and Product Liability Litigation

Promotion recognizes Goldhirsch's exceptional track record in pharmaceutical litigation and her pivotal role in securing justice for injured survivors nationwide.

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chaffin Luhana LLP, a plaintiffs-only national law firm dedicated to advocating for injured victims and their families, is proud to announce the promotion of Kendra Goldhirsch to Partner. This advancement reflects Ms. Goldhirsch's outstanding contributions to the firm's most complex and high-stakes litigations for the last 10 years, as well as her unwavering commitment to advocating for survivors of corporate negligence.

Ms. Goldhirsch brings more than a decade of experience in pharmaceutical and medical device litigation to her expanded leadership role. Over the course of her career, she has taken on key responsibilities in some of the nation's most consequential product liability cases—including those involving products like Hair Relaxer, Zantac, Valsartan, and more—and has been honored as a Super Lawyers Rising Star in the New York Metro area for five consecutive years.

Kendra currently handles the day-to-day management of several of the firm's major mass tort dockets and holds key leadership roles in coordinated mass tort proceedings. She was appointed to the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee in the Hair Relaxer litigation, for example, and in that capacity, helped lead discovery strategy and execution, including document discovery planning, coordination across counsel teams, and driving discovery priorities to support case-development and trial-readiness.

Kendra was also appointed to the Leadership Development Committee (LDC) in the Zantac litigation, where she contributed to major litigation efforts involving experts, Daubert strategy, and discovery. She is frequently involved in critical science-focused depositions, partnering with teams to develop deposition themes, prepare witnesses, and translate complex technical issues into clear, persuasive litigation narratives.

In addition to her leadership efforts in coordinated proceedings, Kendra plays a central role in case management across a wide range of dockets, including Roblox, Hair Relaxer, and Zantac, and has previously worked on JUUL, Hernia Mesh, TRT, Essure, Yaz, Pradaxa, and TVM, among others. Her case management practice includes coordinating discovery and client-facing case development, managing litigation workflows and deadlines, supporting bellwether preparation, working with internal teams and co-counsel, and ensuring matters are positioned efficiently for motion practice, settlement, and trial preparation.

"Kendra has been a key member of our mass tort practice," said founding partner Eric Chaffin. "She has tackled some of the most challenging aspects of mass tort litigation with determination and skill. Her promotion to Partner is well-earned."

"Kendra's commitment to fighting for injured individuals has been evident since day one," said founding partner Roopal Luhana. "Her extensive experience combined with her drive for excellence makes her a highly valued member of our team. Promoting her to Partner ensures that our clients benefit from her leadership for years to come, and reflects our firm's investment in individuals who embody our mission of 'Doing Good by Doing Right™.'"

As Partner, Ms. Goldhirsch will continue overseeing mass tort case strategy, while continuing to mentor attorneys and drive the firm's growth in complex pharmaceutical and product liability litigation. By strengthening its partnership structure with proven litigators, Chaffin Luhana continues to expand its capacity to take on the most challenging cases against powerful corporations and deliver meaningful results for injured survivors and their families.

Chaffin Luhana LLP is a plaintiffs-only national trial firm focused on representing injured survivors and their families in catastrophic and complex cases. Started by former federal prosecutors Eric Chaffin and Roopal Luhana, the firm is comprised of former state and federal prosecutors, former large defense firm attorneys, former judicial law clerks, and caring and compassionate staff including an in-house social worker. The firm has been appointed by federal and state courts to important national litigations including In re: Uber Technologies, Inc., Passenger Sexual Assault Litigation, In re: Hair Relaxer Marketing Sales Practices and Products Liability Litigation, In re: Depo-Provera (Depot Medroxyprogesterone Acetate) Products Liability Litigation, the Camp LeJeune Water Litigation, In re: Zantac (Ranitidine) Products Liability Litigation, In re: Paraquat Products Liability Litigation, In re: 3T Heater-Cooler Litigation, In re: Transvaginal Mesh Litigation, In re: Yaz Birth Control Litigation, and the Denture Cream Zinc Poisoning Litigation. With over 200 years of combined legal experience, Chaffin Luhana's attorneys have recovered over $1 billion for their clients nationwide. For more information, please visit https://www.chaffinluhana.com/.

