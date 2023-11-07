Chaffin Luhana to Give Away 600 Turkeys in Greater Pittsburgh Area

Chaffin Luhana LLP and The Chaffin Luhana Foundation are hosting their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway to combat food insecurity in the Greater Pittsburgh area this holiday season. With nearly 90% of U.S. households facing food insecurity, the event aims to provide 600 turkeys to families in need, and online registration is open until all turkeys are reserved.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chaffin Luhana LLP and The Chaffin Luhana Foundation are pleased to announce their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway—a campaign to help fight food insecurity throughout the Greater Pittsburgh area this holiday season.

Families can pick up a turkey to have for their Thanksgiving dinners in one of two locations—Pittsburgh, PA, and New Cumberland, WV—on Wednesday, November 15th, and Thursday, November 16th.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), 89.8 percent (118.5 million) of U.S. households are food insecure. In 2022, 49 million people turned to food banks and community programs for help putting food on the table, according to the Feeding America organization.

The Urban Institute notes that food insecurity has trended upward amid high inflation, despite the steady improvement in the unemployment rate. In June 2022, nearly one in four adults who are parents or guardians of children under 19 living with them reported that their households were food insecure.

In Pittsburgh alone, one in five residents are food insecure, according to the Department of City Planning, with one in eight children facing hunger. The Department of Human Services reports that for nearly 1.7 million Pennsylvanians, food insecurity is a "daily part of life."

In West Virginia, the Bread for the World organization notes that between 2019 and 2021, food insecurity in West Virginia averaged 14 percent. That made the state the fourth hungriest in the nation. According to Feeding America, one in seven children in the state faces hunger.

"As we approach the holiday season, we can't ignore the ongoing challenges that many families face. The burden of rising food prices and daily expenses weighs on households, making it difficult for them to fully embrace the holiday season," said Eric Chaffin, Founding Partner. "Our annual Turkey Giveaway is about coming together as a community and lending a hand to those who may be struggling. We believe in the power of compassion and giving back."

The foundation will give away 600 turkeys and online registration will be open until all turkeys are reserved. To reserve a turkey, please register at https://www.chaffinluhana.com/turkey-giveaway/.

With their mission of "Doing Good by Doing Right™", Chaffin Luhana and the Chaffin Luhana Foundation have long believed in giving back to the community through charitable contributions and scholarship donations. This is the fifth year the firm has hosted the Turkey Giveaway, giving out hundreds of turkeys to those in need.

"The holidays are a time for reflection and gratitude. It's also a time to extend our compassion to others," said Founding Partner, Roopal Luhana. "We understand the importance of family and togetherness during the holiday season, and we want to ensure that every family can share a meal together. We're thankful for the trust our community has placed in us, and we remain committed to our mission of 'doing good by doing right'."

Tuesday, November 15—Pittsburgh, PA 2pm - 4pm

DoubleTree Pittsburgh (Green Tree)

(Rear Upper-Level Parking Lot)

500 Mansfield Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15205

Wednesday, November 16—New Cumberland, WV 11am - 1pm

Tomlinson Run State Park

(Pool Parking Lot)

3391 Veterans Blvd.

New Cumberland, WV 26047

To learn more about the Chaffin Luhana Foundation and its programs, please visit ChaffinLuhanaFoundation.org.

About The Chaffin Luhana Foundation:

Law partners Eric Chaffin and Roopal Luhana, along with their families, established The Chaffin Luhana Foundation in 2010 to honor their humble roots and build upon the values of integrity and resilience instilled in them by their hardworking parents.

A not-for-profit organization, the Foundation encourages the development of human potential and supports community empowerment through the endowment of funds to deserving recipients, the creation of community-based enrichment projects, and the support of important scientific research that meaningfully impacts the underprivileged and sick in society.

With the goal of fostering acceptance, understanding, and an inclusive and healthy environment for everyone, the Foundation seeks to highlight individuals who are displaying outstanding characteristics in their lives, and bring all walks of life together in ways that invite positive interaction, while rewarding those resilient people willing to face difficult challenges, get back up, and surge forth once again. For more information, please visit ChaffinLuhanaFoundation.org.

About Chaffin Luhana:

Chaffin Luhana LLP is a plaintiffs-only national trial firm focused on representing injured survivors and their families in catastrophic and complex cases. Started by former federal prosecutors Eric Chaffin and Roopal Luhana, the firm is comprised of former state and federal prosecutors, former large defense firm attorneys, former judicial law clerks, and caring and compassionate staff including an in-house social worker. The firm has been appointed by federal and state courts to important national litigations including the 3T Heater-Cooler Litigation, the Transvaginal Mesh Litigation, the Yaz Birth Control Litigation, and the Denture Cream Zinc Poisoning Litigation, the Zantac (Ranitidine) Products Liability Litigation, the Paraquat Products Liability Litigation, and the Hair Relaxer Marketing Sales Practices and Products Liability Litigation. With over 200 years of combined legal experience, Chaffin Luhana's attorneys have recovered over $1 billion for their clients nationwide. For more information, please visit ChaffinLuhana.com.

