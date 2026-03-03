Chaffin Luhana Welcomes Emily J. Beeson, An Experienced Litigator

Strengthening Chaffin Luhana's national product liability and multidistrict litigation practice.

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chaffin Luhana LLP, a plaintiffs-only national law firm dedicated to advocating for injured victims and their families, is excited to welcome Emily J. Beeson to the firm. Ms. Beeson brings a wealth of experience in handling complex product-liability cases, particularly against medical device companies and other corporate defendants, and has contributed to leadership roles in large-scale litigation.

Originally from High Point, North Carolina, Ms. Beeson earned her Juris Doctor from Elon University School of Law, where she was awarded the Presidential Scholarship, a merit-based scholarship presented to students who show exceptional academics, character, service, and leadership.

Since then, she has been hard at work for individual clients, advocating for those harmed in the workplace and injured by dangerous products. In multidistrict litigation (MDL) settings, she has led collaborative, high-volume litigation teams and built efficient systems to improve case outcomes.

Her complex litigation work includes recent roles with the Science, Discovery, and Bellwether committees for the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Cases, which address claims brought by veterans, family members, and civilian workers all over the nation who were exposed to contaminated drinking water at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987.

Recently, Ms. Beeson was recognized in the 2026 edition of the Best Lawyers in America®—a peer-reviewed distinction based on evaluations by fellow attorneys—for her efforts in workers' compensation law.

"It's clear that Emily is driven and ambitious," said founding partner Eric Chaffin, "but it goes beyond that. She brings real courtroom-ready experience and a strong commitment to injured clients, which strengthens our ability as a firm to deliver results for the people who trust us with their cases."

Ms. Beeson's deep roots in North Carolina and her fluency in Spanish will also help Chaffin Luhana to better serve a wider range of clients.

"Emily has a history of rolling up her sleeves in complex cases," said founding partner Roopal Luhana, "and staying focused on what clients need. Her ability to serve Spanish-speaking people means she'll be able to provide clear communication and steady guidance for those going through what are often overwhelming experiences."

Ms. Beeson is licensed in North Carolina and admitted to all North Carolina federal courts, and she regularly appears in other state and federal courts across the country when cases require it. She is active in legal organizations, including the American Association for Justice and the North Carolina Advocates for Justice, where she has held several leadership and committee roles. She has also presented on practical topics tied to casework and client service, including client expectations and medical device litigation.

Chaffin Luhana remains committed to assembling a team with the experience, judgment, and resources necessary to prepare cases thoroughly and pursue accountability on behalf of injured individuals and their families.

About Chaffin Luhana:

Chaffin Luhana LLP is a plaintiffs-only national trial firm focused on representing injured survivors and their families in catastrophic and complex cases. Started by former federal prosecutors Eric Chaffin and Roopal Luhana, the firm is comprised of former state and federal prosecutors, former large defense firm attorneys, former judicial law clerks, and caring and compassionate staff including an in-house social worker. The firm has been appointed by federal and state courts to important national litigations including In re: Uber Technologies, Inc., Passenger Sexual Assault Litigation, In re: Hair Relaxer Marketing Sales Practices and Products Liability Litigation, In re: Depo-Provera (Depot Medroxyprogesterone Acetate) Products Liability Litigation, the Camp LeJeune Water Litigation, In re: Zantac (Ranitidine) Products Liability Litigation, In re: Paraquat Products Liability Litigation, In re: 3T Heater-Cooler Litigation, In re: Transvaginal Mesh Litigation, In re: Yaz Birth Control Litigation, and the Denture Cream Zinc Poisoning Litigation. With over 200 years of combined legal experience, Chaffin Luhana's attorneys have recovered over $1 billion for their clients nationwide. For more information, please visit https://www.chaffinluhana.com/.

