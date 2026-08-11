Chaffin Luhana's Sustained Growth Earns Third Consecutive Inc. 5000 Recognition

Third consecutive recognition reflects the firm's investment in deeper client relationships, trial excellence, and national litigation leadership

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chaffin Luhana LLP has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the third consecutive year, recognizing the firm's sustained growth and continued focus on serving injured people and their families.

Chaffin Luhana first earned the distinction in 2024 and has continued to qualify through three successive years. Because Inc. evaluates a new three-year revenue window each year, repeated recognition requires companies to sustain meaningful growth from an increasingly larger revenue base, making three consecutive times an uncommon achievement.

"One year is significant. Two years demonstrates consistency. Three years tells us we're continuing to build the kind of law firm we've always aspired to be," said founding partner Eric Chaffin. "We're proud of the recognition, but what matters most is what that growth has allowed us to build for our clients."

For Chaffin Luhana, growth has never been about becoming the biggest law firm. It has been about becoming a better one.

The firm's philosophy is simple: growth should create the capacity to go deeper for every client. That means investing in the people, leadership, technology, and resources that allow attorneys and staff to spend more time understanding each client's story, preparing every case more thoroughly, and providing the level of advocacy and support clients deserve during some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

"Success isn't measured by how many cases we can handle," said founding partner Roopal Luhana. "It's measured by how deeply we can serve the people who trust us. Every investment we've made has been about increasing our ability to do exactly that."

That commitment has shaped the firm's evolution over the past several years. Chaffin Luhana has expanded its executive leadership, strengthened its operations, and invested in technology that streamlines administrative work so attorneys and legal teams can devote more time to clients, case preparation, and advocacy.

This year, the firm welcomed a Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, strengthening the leadership and operational foundation needed to support continued growth while maintaining the personalized service clients expect. Filling these seats has also freed up Managing Partner Eric Chaffin to focus on trials of the firm's most important cases.

As the firm has grown since its inception in 2010, it has also become a trusted leader in some of the country's most significant complex litigation. Six Chaffin Luhana attorneys have served in court-appointed leadership roles in multidistrict and coordinated proceedings nationwide. Today, founding partner Roopal Luhana serves as Co-lead counsel in the Uber and Lyft passenger sexual assault multidistrict litigations and the firm holds leadership positions in several other major national litigations, including the Depo-Provera litigation, Hair Relaxers, Paraquat and Camp Lejeune. In 2026, Chaffin Luhana has already tried two product liability cases in federal court in Florida, and involved in the first two trials in the Uber sexual assault MDL. These appointments and trials demonstrate the firm's ability to lead complex litigation from coordinated proceedings through trial.

While the firm's work increasingly reaches a national stage, its mission remains unchanged. Whether representing a family with catastrophic injuries in a truck crash in Pennsylvania, helping an injured worker in West Virginia, advocating for a client in Connecticut or New York, or leading complex product-liability litigation affecting thousands of people nationwide, Chaffin Luhana approaches every case with the same belief: every client deserves to be heard, supported, and exceptionally represented.

The firm's holistic focus in developing its team, caring for its clients, building its operations and pushing cases to trial has positioned Chaffin Luhana as a leader in business, client service and complex litigation. The firm has recovered more than $1 billion for clients nationwide, earned more than 1,500 five-star Google reviews, and built a team with more than 250 years of combined legal experience.

"For us, growth matters because it allows us to better serve our clients and communities," said founding partner Roopal Luhana. "Every investment we've made has been guided by that principle. It allows us to bring exceptional people to our team, strengthen the support we provide to clients, and continue taking on the complex cases that can make a meaningful difference in people's lives and in industries."

The Inc. 5000 measures revenue growth. Chaffin Luhana measures success differently.

"We believe growth should never create distance between attorneys and clients. It should create greater capacity to listen more closely, prepare more thoroughly, advocate more effectively, and go deeper for every person who places their trust in the firm," said Managing Partner Eric Chaffin. That philosophy continues to guide Chaffin Luhana as it advances its mission of Doing Good by Doing Right™.

About Chaffin Luhana

Chaffin Luhana LLP is a plaintiffs-only national trial firm focused on representing injured survivors and their families in catastrophic and complex cases. Founded by former federal prosecutors Eric Chaffin and Roopal Luhana, the firm is comprised of former state and federal prosecutors, former large defense firm attorneys, former judicial law clerks, and caring and compassionate staff, including an in-house social worker. Our current leadership roles include the Uber Passenger Sexual Assault Litigation, Lyft Passenger Sexual Assault Litigation, Paraquat Products Liability Litigation, Depo-Provera Products Liability Litigation, Hair Relaxer Marketing Sales Practices and Products Liability Litigation, and the Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation. With over 200 years of combined legal experience, Chaffin Luhana's attorneys have recovered over $1 billion for their clients nationwide. For more information, please visit chaffinluhana.com.

Media Contact

Caitlin Barasa, Chaffin Luhana LLP, 1 8884801123, [email protected]m, https://chaffinluhana.com/

SOURCE Chaffin Luhana LLP