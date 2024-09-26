Chagrin Falls Dental in Ohio Welcomes Sarah Hausmann, DDS

I fell in love with Chagrin Falls when I moved back to Cleveland after earning my Doctorate in Dental Surgery from Ohio State. After many years of working throughout the Cleveland area, I can finally join my husband at Chagrin Falls Dental and serve this great community. Post this

Dr. Hausmann is an active member of several professional organizations, including the American Dental Association, Ohio Dental Association, and the Greater Cleveland Dental Society. She is also a past President of the Greater Cleveland Dental Society Foundation Committee, which provides funding and support to community outreach initiatives.

Charitable work remains one of Dr. Hausmann's priorities at Chagrin Falls Dental. She volunteers at Give Kids a Smile and Medworks, providing vital, no-cost dental services to underserved Cleveland and surrounding populations. She is also a member of Dental Lifeline providing completely free reconstructive dental care for community members in need.

Dr. Hausmann provides all general dentistry services, including preventive, restorative, cosmetic, and implant procedures. She believes in a holistic and conservative approach to dentistry, ensuring that all work completed is necessary to protect a patient's oral health.

"I fell in love with Chagrin Falls when I moved back to Cleveland after earning my Doctorate in Dental Surgery from Ohio State," said Dr. Hausmann. "After many years of working throughout the Cleveland area, I can finally join my husband at Chagrin Falls Dental and serve this great community."

"I am thrilled to have my wife join our office," said Dr. Bresciani. "She is an amazing dentist who cares deeply for her community and patients. She and I are excited to serve Chagrin Falls and the surrounding communities for decades to come!"

Chagrin Falls Dental is a general dentistry practice offering comprehensive services to the local community. Their address is 45 East Washington Street, Suite 301, Chagrin Falls, OH 44022. The practice can be reached online at https://www.chagrinfallsdental.com and by telephone at 440-247-8641.

