ChainIT Appoints Payments Veteran Jodi Durst as President of ChainIT Pay

"Payments are entering a new era—one where identity, authorization, and transaction integrity must be verified at the point of authority, not assumed downstream. ChainIT Pay is built for that future, and I'm excited to help lead what comes next." Post this

"Jodi brings decades of leadership experience in the payments industry and a clear understanding of where the market is headed," said Jeremy Blackburn, Chairman of ChainIT Holding Corp. "As embedded payments, digital identity, and AI reshape commerce, we're focused on building a verification-first platform that can scale responsibly. Jodi's operational discipline, industry expertise, and customer-first approach make her the right leader to accelerate ChainIT Pay's growth and expansion."

ChainIT Pay Inc. is already live in the United States, offering embedded payments, Web3-based transaction architecture, and a modular marketplace that allows customers to deploy the full platform or select only the components they need.

Planned market expansion for ChainIT Pay includes:

Canada and Mexico: targeted for the end of Q1 2026

European Union and additional international markets: targeted for the beginning of Q2 2026

The company noted that the broader ChainIT platform is already live in these regions, and ChainIT Pay's rollout is expected to follow as operational and regulatory readiness milestones are completed.

As President of ChainIT Pay Inc., Durst will oversee strategy, partnerships, and execution—supporting existing client relationships while building new customer and ecosystem partnerships from the Scottsdale office.

About ChainIT Pay Inc.

ChainIT Pay Inc. is ChainIT's embedded payments subsidiary, delivering configurable payment and transaction capabilities for modern commerce platforms, marketplaces, and programmable workflows.

About ChainIT Holding Corp.

ChainIT Holding Corp. is a technology holding company building verification-first infrastructure across identity, contracting, and digital transactions.

