Chairish Announces The Chairish Art Gallery at Bergdorf Goodman

"Bergdorf Goodman is the world's most iconic, luxury retail destination and an ideal partner for Chairish's magical, transportive shopping experience showcasing our most in-demand and of the moment artists." — Anna Brockway, President and Co-Founder of Chairish Post this

"Bergdorf Goodman is the world's most iconic, luxury retail destination and an ideal partner for Chairish's magical, transportive shopping experience showcasing our most in-demand and of the moment artists," said Anna Brockway, President and Co-Founder of Chairish. "We look forward to welcoming sophisticated art and fashion lovers to our newest iteration of The Chairish Art Gallery with our five immersive, forward-looking themes."

The Chairish Patisserie at Bergdorf Goodman, the gallery's opening room, is an art-filled patisserie offering curated confections in homage to the retailer including limited edition artworks using Bergdorf's iconic shopping bags created by Chairish's most beloved artists. Impressionistic illustrations by Manuel Santelices depict some of fashion and society's most colorful characters alongside fashion design illustrations by Jenny Walton.

The second gallery, Hotel Chairish, is inspired by jet-setting "It Girls," souvenirs from far-flung travels, and glamorous hotels from around the world. Paintings by London based artist Rhiannon Salisbury feature exaggerated, and almost dystopian, scenes of the world of luxury fashion, alongside work by Pauline de Roussy de Sales depicting the energy and joy of grand parties, destinations, and the chicest places to see and be seen.

Kate Schelter's vibrant watercolors depict iconic sporting motifs in Tennis, Anyone? Chairish's visual feast of paintings and sculptures that capture the timeless allure of the game. Across the gallery, some of Ron Giusti's most familiar motifs and contrasting bold canvases evoke the energy and excitement of the sport.

In Veruca's Nightcap, Noah Verrier's evocative still life paintings of household American, often fast food, brands and Bibi Anderson's figurative twisted bunnies represent the irreverence, debauchery, and glamour of the nightclub inspired gallery.

Daffy Delft, the final gallery, has reimagined the classic Delftware motif, cutting through clichés where pop culture and ageless references commingle. Brock DeBoer's porcelain sculptures cleverly utilize historical motifs on everyday objects to reconsider what an heirloom can be in the 21st century. Across the gallery, Liz Marsh's bespoke earthenware and porcelain tableware are charmingly adorned with woodland features including 24k gold beatles and faux bois cachepots

"Bergdorf Goodman is thrilled to continue our successful partnership with Chairish and bring this unique experience back to Bergdorf Goodman," said Andrew Mandell, divisional merchandise manager, Bergdorf Goodman. "The creatively curated galleries exemplify what makes Chairish such a wonderful destination for design and provide a platform for artists and designers to be seen by visitors from around the world."

The Chairish Art Gallery will be open 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET daily from January 11 – April 8, 2024, and will be located on the seventh floor of Bergdorf Goodman at 754 Fifth Avenue in New York City.

For additional information on Chairish and The Chairish Art Gallery at Bergdorf Goodman, please visit www.chairish.com.

ABOUT CHAIRISH

Founded in 2013, Chairish is the leading emporium where designers and tastemakers shop for exceptional home furnishings, art, and jewelry. Named the #1 "can't live without decorating app" that "will change the way you shop for furniture online" by Architectural Digest, Chairish delights millions of shoppers with its expert curation of exclusive and diverse inventory, refreshing shopping experience, and award-winning customer care. As a marketplace, Chairish is committed to building a more sustainable home industry that's kinder to the planet and supports the circular economy through the buying and reselling of vintage and antique pieces. Entrepreneur lists Chairish as one of the "best entrepreneurial companies in America'' and USA Today readers named Chairish the "best place to shop online for furniture and home decor. Chairish Inc. is the San Francisco-based parent company of Chairish.com and Pamono.com. (@chairishco)

ABOUT BERGDORF GOODMAN

A New York landmark since 1901, Bergdorf Goodman represents the global pinnacle of style, service and modern luxury. With its rich history of showcasing leading and emerging designers, the iconic store at 5th Avenue and 58th Street—the crossroads of fashion—is a singular destination for discerning customers around the world. BG.com expands on Bergdorf Goodman's heritage, showcasing coveted collections for men and women in an unparalleled online shopping experience. Bergdorf Goodman is part of Neiman Marcus Group.

For all press inquiries, please contact The Consultancy PR ([email protected]) and Max McCormack ([email protected]).

Media Contact

The Consultancy PR, Chairish Inc., 1 818.378.8080, [email protected], www.chairish.com

SOURCE Chairish Inc.