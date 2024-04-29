Chalik & Chalik Secures $200,000 Settlement in Slip and Fall Case

The legal team at Chalik & Chalik is thrilled with the outcome of this case, as the $200,000 slip and fall settlement will allow the victim to cover her medical bills and recuperate from her slip and fall injury. Post this

Since the victim spoke only Spanish, the team's bilingual staff worked with her to investigate the incident and file a civil suit. Chalik & Chalik found that after her fall, an employee put up a warning sign. The firm was able to prove that the water was on the floor, the store should have known about the safety hazard, and the victim fell as a result.

According to the general release, Chalik & Chalik responded to this incident by filing "Case NO.: 2021-CA-003023-ON, referenced under Claim No. 1-108477," with the Osceola County Circuit Court.

Once the personal injury firm filed a lawsuit against the supermarket chain, the case was settled at mediation. The legal team at Chalik & Chalik is thrilled with the outcome of this case, as the $200,000 slip and fall settlement will allow the victim to cover her medical bills and recuperate from her slip and fall injury.

This isn't Chalik & Chalik's first supermarket injury case. In fact, the firm has represented slip and fall accident victims injured in several grocery stores throughout Florida, including Unidos, Publix, Winn Dixie, Target, Aldi, Wal-Mart, and Sam's Club.

About Chalik & Chalik Injury Lawyers

Headquartered in Plantation, FL, Chalik & Chalik is a dedicated team of personal injury lawyers that advocates on behalf of wrongfully injured individuals in Florida and Kentucky.

The firm has decades of combined experience, which it uses to its clients' advantage in various cases, including, but not limited to, car accidents, slip and falls, construction incidents, motorcycle collisions, truck crashes, and medical malpractice claims.

Chalik & Chalik goes above and beyond simply representing their clients in court and mediation, which is exemplified in their eagerness to visit clients in the hospital and provide the compassionate guidance they need to make full recoveries.

They also pride themselves on their community involvement and administration of life-changing scholarships, ensuring the individuals in their local communities have the resources they need to succeed in the courtroom and in life.

Media Contact

Jason Chalik, Chalik & Chalik Injury Lawyers, 1 954-476-1000, [email protected], https://www.chaliklaw.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Chalik & Chalik Injury Lawyers