MILWAUKEE, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2025 AAEA Annual Meeting Track Session sponsored by AAEA's Agricultural Finance and Management Section (AFM) as well as Committee on Women in Agricultural Economics Section (CWAE), "Challenges and Opportunities for Women Producers and Entrepreneurs" will examine critical issues faced by women in agriculture, focusing on credit access, management roles, and productivity.

Presentations in this session:

Rural and Urban Women Entrepreneurs: Disparity in Credit Needs and Credit Availability

Valentina Hartarska, Auburn University

Exploring the role of women in farm management: a comparative analysis of decision-making, management structures, and farm characteristics

Katherine Lacy, USDA – Economic Research Service

Agricultural Productivity and Women Farmers: Evidence from the 2022 Census

Syed Fuad, Auburn University

Who Lends to Women-Owned Agribusinesses: Evidence from the Paycheck Protection Program

Kevin Kim, Mississippi State University

This session will take place on July 29 from 10:00 am 11:30 am in the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel in the Governors Square 12 room.

