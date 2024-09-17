Challenges of Running Clinical Trials for Advanced Therapies and How to Overcome Them, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The attendees will gain insights into selecting partners who can provide not only technical support but also strategic guidance, helping to reduce risks, accelerate timelines and ultimately bring life-saving therapies to market more effectively. Post this

Key challenges include managing the intricate regulatory environment, ensuring patient recruitment and retention and handling the logistical complexities of these highly personalized therapies. Smaller organizations often struggle with limited resources, both in terms of personnel and infrastructure, making these trials particularly daunting.

The expert speakers will also discuss how partnering with the right pharmaceutical services provider can help overcome these obstacles. They will delve into strategies for leveraging external expertise to navigate regulatory pathways, optimize trial design and ensure efficient operational execution. The attendees will gain insights into selecting partners who can provide not only technical support but also strategic guidance, helping to reduce risks, accelerate timelines and ultimately bring life-saving therapies to market more effectively.

Register for this webinar today to understand the unique challenges of navigating clinical trials for advanced therapies and learn how strategic partnerships can help achieve successful results.

Join Shaheen Limbada, Chief Operating Officer, WEP Clinical; Kevin Hennegan, Head of Advanced Therapies, Quantum Regulatory Solutions; and Amanda Moore, Vice President of Program Leadership & Clinical Operations, Abeona Therapeutics, for the live webinar on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at 1pm EDT (7pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Challenges of Running Clinical Trials for Advanced Therapies and How to Overcome Them.

