Challenging Patriarchy in Christianity: New Book Explores Gender, Scripture, and the Gospel

"My journey when writing this book has offered me hope and a vision for a reformation that will equip the church to address people's deepest needs and reveal the gospel in a glorious, new light," said Beer. Post this

"When only the male voice is heard in interpreting scripture, it distorts our understanding of God and human identity," said Beer. "It also weakens the radical impact of Jesus's life and ministry in the way he treated women and restored them to equal human status."

Beer's book is more than exploring patriarchal theology, it is a beacon of hope. By addressing difficult questions, she offers a way forward for Christians seeking to reconcile their faith with a commitment to justice and equality.

"My journey when writing this book has offered me hope and a vision for a reformation that will equip the church to address people's deepest needs and reveal the gospel in a glorious, new light," said Beer.

"The Ultimate Reformation: Why Our Patriarchal Legacy Is the #1 Obstacle Facing the Church"

By Pauline R. Beer

ISBN: 9781489750235 (softcover); 9781489750235 (hardcover); 9781489750259 (electronic)

Available at LifeRich Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Pauline R. Beer holds a degree in Christian social work and is a licensed massage therapist. She and her husband Phil live near Fort Wayne, Indiana. They have been married for over 46 years and have four adult children and two granddaughters. Pauline is also the author of a family biography. To learn more, please visit https://www.liferichpublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/829847-the-ultimate-reformation.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Taylor Moralez

[email protected]

Media Contact

Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]

SOURCE LAVIDGE