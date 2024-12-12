Chamber of Shipping of America Honors Crowley for Environmental Achievement

These awards are a testament to the hard work that our team puts in to be industry-leaders in environmental stewardship. Post this

The 101 vessels, which include tugboats, containerships, tank vessels and managed ships for the government, combine to have 864 cumulative years of environmentally safe performance.

"Sustainability and safety are at the heart of everything we do at Crowley, and we're honored to be recognized yet again for our commitment," said Captain Boren Chambers, director of fleet operations, Crowley Shipping. "These awards are a testament to the hard work that our team puts in to be industry-leaders in environmental stewardship."

About Crowley

Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with $3.5 billion in annual revenue, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3.2 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and subsidiaries can be found at http://www.crowley.com.

