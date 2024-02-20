Chambers Global 2024 Guide Recognizes Greenberg Traurig Attorneys, Practices

62 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in the 2024 edition of the prestigious legal services directory Chambers Global. The global guide also recognized the firm in 26 practice areas across 10 regions.
NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 62 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in the 2024 edition of the prestigious legal services directory Chambers Global. The global guide also recognized the firm in 26 practice areas across 10 regions.
Chambers and Partners, a UK–based publisher, selects attorneys for inclusion in its guides based on thousands of interviews with practicing lawyers and clients from around the world. Attorneys, practice areas, and firms are ranked by placement in bands, with "Band 1" being the highest. Attorneys and firms can also be designated as "Foreign Experts" and "Expertise Based Abroad" to highlight expertise in a jurisdiction despite being based outside of the jurisdiction. Attorneys may also receive individual awards, such as "Senior Statesperson" and "Eminent Practitioner."
The following shareholders are ranked "Band 1" in their respective regions: Jeffrey A. Chester (Projects: Power & Renewables: Transactional, USA), Clive Jones(Tax: Real Estate, UK), José Raz Guzmán (Banking & Finance, Mexico), and Guillermo Sánchez Chao (International Trade/WTO, Mexico).
The following attorneys received special recognition:
- Lori G. Cohen, (Litigation: Trial Lawyers, USA) is recognized as a "Star Individual."
- Dennis J. Block (Corporate/M&A (International & Cross-Border), USA) and José Raz Guzmán (Capital Markets, Mexico) are recognized as "Eminent Practitioners."
- Robert L. Grossman (Corporate/M&A: International Firms, Israel), Joseph Kim (Projects, Infrastructure & Energy, Vietnam), Mark S. Selinger (Capital Markets, Israel), and Joey T. Shabot(Corporate/M&A: International Firms, Israel) are recognized for "Expertise Based Abroad."
- Lejb Fogelman (Corporate/M&A: High-end Capability, Poland), Alberto Santa Maria (Dispute Resolution; Dispute Resolution: Most in Demand Arbitrators, Italy), and Akihiro Wani (Banking & Finance: Domestic Firms: Financial Services Regulation; Capital Markets: Domestic: Securitisation & Derivatives, Japan) are recognized as "Senior Statespeople."
- David Argueta (Banking & Finance; Capital Markets, Mexico), Gabriela Palomino (Projects, Mexico), and Miguel Yturbe Redo (Corporate/M&A, Mexico) are recognized as "Up and Coming."
- Rodrigo Vazquez del Mercado (Energy & Natural Resources, Mexico) is recognized as an "Associate to Watch."
The following Greenberg Traurig practices are recognized in the 2024 Chambers Global guide by region:
Global Market Leaders
- Agribusiness
- Franchising
Global: Multi-Jurisdictional
- Real Estate
Israel
- Corporate/M&A: International Firms
Italy
- Corporate/M&A
- Dispute Resolution
Japan
- Projects & Energy: International
Latin America – International Counsel
- Corporate/M&A
Mexico
- Banking & Finance
- Capital Markets
- Compliance
- Corporate/M&A: The Elite
- Energy & Natural Resources
- International & Cross-Border Capabilities
- Projects
Poland
- Banking & Finance
- Capital Markets: Equity
- Corporate/M&A: High-end Capability
- Dispute Resolution
- International & Cross-Border Capabilities
UK
- Tax
USA
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring: The Elite
- Corporate/M&A (Latin America-wide)
- Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)
- Immigration: Business
- Labour & Employment
- Privacy & Data Security: Highly Regarded
- Projects: Power & Renewables: Transactional
- Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy
- SPACs
The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys are recognized in the 2024 Chambers Global guide by region:
Germany
- Henrik Armah (Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market)
- Nicolai Lagoni (Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market)
- Peter Schorling (Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market)
Global Market Leaders
- Alan R. Greenfield (Franchising)
- David W. Oppenheim (Franchising)
Italy
- Corrado Angelelli (Banking & Finance; Capital Markets: Securitisation)
- Mariafrancesca De Leo (Dispute Resolution)
- Mario Santa Maria (Corporate/M&A)
Japan
- Joseph Kim (Projects & Energy: International)
Latin America
- Yosbel A. Ibarra (Corporate/M&A)
- Antonio Peña (Corporate/M&A)
- Daniel Pulecio-Boek (Corporate Crime & Investigations)
Mexico
- José Antonio Butrón Quintero (Projects)
- Juan Manuel González Bernal (Banking & Finance; Projects)
- Erick Hernández Gallego (Energy & Natural Resources)
- Eduardo Medina Zapata (Tax: Non-contentious)
- Miguel Moisés (Banking & Finance)
- Alejandro Ostos Fulda (Dispute Resolution: Civil & Commercial Litigation)
- Arturo Pérez-Estrada (Corporate/M&A)
- José Raz Guzmán (Corporate/M&A)
- Pedro Javier Reséndez Bocanegra (Energy & Natural Resources)
Middle East
- Shibeer Ahmed (Islamic Finance)
Netherlands
- Radboud Ribbert (Intellectual Property: General – Mostly Trademark/Copyright)
- Bas Vletter (Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market)
Poland
- Rafał Baranowski (Corporate/M&A: High-end Capability)
- Klaudia Królak (Corporate/M&A: High-end Capability)
- Paweł Pietkiewicz (Dispute Resolution; Dispute Resolution: Arbitration)
- Paweł Piotrowski (Capital Markets: Equity)
- Rafał Sieński (Capital Markets: Equity)
- Andrzej Wysokiński (Banking & Finance)
UK
- Andrew Caunt (Capital Markets: Equity)
- Naomi Feinstein (Employment)
- Gillian Sproul (Competition Law)
United Arab Emirates
- Shibeer Ahmed (Banking & Finance: Islamic Finance; Banking & Finance)
- Steven Bainbridge (Commercial Contracts; TMT: Media, Entertainment & Sport)
- David Bintliff (TMT: IT, Telecoms & Data; TMT: Media, Entertainment & Sport)
- Lewis Calder (TMT: Media, Entertainment & Sport)
- Stephen Kelly (Real Estate)
- Sarah Mahood (Real Estate)
USA
- Alan I. Annex (SPACs)
- Gregory K. Lawrence (Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation))
- Kenneth M. Minesinger (Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation))
- Howard L. Nelson (Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation))
- Laura Siegel Rabinowitz (International Trade: Customs)
- Laura Foote Reiff (Immigration: Business)
- Doreen U. Saia (Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation))
- Martha J. Schoonover (Immigration: Business)
- David A. Zetoony (Privacy & Data Security)
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
