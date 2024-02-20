Chambers Global 2024 Guide Recognizes Greenberg Traurig Attorneys, Practices

62 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in the 2024 edition of the prestigious legal services directory Chambers Global. The global guide also recognized the firm in 26 practice areas across 10 regions.

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 62 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in the 2024 edition of the prestigious legal services directory Chambers Global. The global guide also recognized the firm in 26 practice areas across 10 regions.

Chambers and Partners, a UK–based publisher, selects attorneys for inclusion in its guides based on thousands of interviews with practicing lawyers and clients from around the world. Attorneys, practice areas, and firms are ranked by placement in bands, with "Band 1" being the highest. Attorneys and firms can also be designated as "Foreign Experts" and "Expertise Based Abroad" to highlight expertise in a jurisdiction despite being based outside of the jurisdiction. Attorneys may also receive individual awards, such as "Senior Statesperson" and "Eminent Practitioner."

The following shareholders are ranked "Band 1" in their respective regions: Jeffrey A. Chester (Projects: Power & Renewables: Transactional, USA), Clive Jones(Tax: Real Estate, UK), José Raz Guzmán (Banking & Finance, Mexico), and Guillermo Sánchez Chao (International Trade/WTO, Mexico).

The following attorneys received special recognition:

The following Greenberg Traurig practices are recognized in the 2024 Chambers Global guide by region:

Global Market Leaders

Agribusiness

Franchising

Global: Multi-Jurisdictional

Real Estate

Israel

Corporate/M&A: International Firms

Italy

Corporate/M&A

Dispute Resolution

Japan

Projects & Energy: International

Latin America – International Counsel

Corporate/M&A

Mexico

Banking & Finance

Capital Markets

Compliance

Corporate/M&A: The Elite

Energy & Natural Resources

International & Cross-Border Capabilities

Projects

Poland

Banking & Finance

Capital Markets: Equity

Corporate/M&A: High-end Capability

Dispute Resolution

International & Cross-Border Capabilities

UK

Tax

USA

Bankruptcy/Restructuring: The Elite

Corporate/M&A ( Latin America -wide)

-wide) Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)

Immigration: Business

Labour & Employment

Privacy & Data Security: Highly Regarded

Projects: Power & Renewables: Transactional

Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy

SPACs

The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys are recognized in the 2024 Chambers Global guide by region:

Germany

Henrik Armah (Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market)

(Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market) Nicolai Lagoni (Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market)

(Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market) Peter Schorling (Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market)

Global Market Leaders

Alan R. Greenfield (Franchising)

(Franchising) David W. Oppenheim (Franchising)

Italy

Corrado Angelelli (Banking & Finance; Capital Markets: Securitisation)

(Banking & Finance; Capital Markets: Securitisation) Mariafrancesca De Leo (Dispute Resolution)

Mario Santa Maria (Corporate/M&A)

Japan

Joseph Kim (Projects & Energy: International)

Latin America

Yosbel A. Ibarra (Corporate/M&A)

(Corporate/M&A) Antonio Peña (Corporate/M&A)

Daniel Pulecio-Boek (Corporate Crime & Investigations)

Mexico

José Antonio Butrón Quintero (Projects)

Juan Manuel González Bernal (Banking & Finance; Projects)

Erick Hernández Gallego (Energy & Natural Resources)

Eduardo Medina Zapata (Tax: Non-contentious)

(Tax: Non-contentious) Miguel Moisés (Banking & Finance)

Alejandro Ostos Fulda (Dispute Resolution: Civil & Commercial Litigation)

(Dispute Resolution: Civil & Commercial Litigation) Arturo Pérez-Estrada (Corporate/M&A)

José Raz Guzmán (Corporate/M&A)

Pedro Javier Reséndez Bocanegra (Energy & Natural Resources)

Middle East

Shibeer Ahmed (Islamic Finance)

Netherlands

Radboud Ribbert (Intellectual Property: General – Mostly Trademark/Copyright)

Bas Vletter (Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market)

Poland

Rafał Baranowski (Corporate/M&A: High-end Capability)

Klaudia Królak (Corporate/M&A: High-end Capability)

Paweł Pietkiewicz (Dispute Resolution; Dispute Resolution: Arbitration)

Paweł Piotrowski (Capital Markets: Equity)

Rafał Sieński (Capital Markets: Equity)

Andrzej Wysokiński (Banking & Finance)

UK

Andrew Caunt (Capital Markets: Equity)

(Capital Markets: Equity) Naomi Feinstein (Employment)

(Employment) Gillian Sproul (Competition Law)

United Arab Emirates

Shibeer Ahmed (Banking & Finance: Islamic Finance; Banking & Finance)

Steven Bainbridge (Commercial Contracts; TMT: Media, Entertainment & Sport)

(Commercial Contracts; TMT: Media, Entertainment & Sport) David Bintliff (TMT: IT, Telecoms & Data; TMT: Media, Entertainment & Sport)

(TMT: IT, Telecoms & Data; TMT: Media, Entertainment & Sport) Lewis Calder (TMT: Media, Entertainment & Sport)

(TMT: Media, Entertainment & Sport) Stephen Kelly (Real Estate)

(Real Estate) Sarah Mahood (Real Estate)

USA

Alan I. Annex (SPACs)

Gregory K. Lawrence (Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation))

(Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation)) Kenneth M. Minesinger (Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation))

(Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)) Howard L. Nelson (Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation))

(Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)) Laura Siegel Rabinowitz (International Trade: Customs)

(International Trade: Customs) Laura Foote Reiff (Immigration: Business)

(Immigration: Business) Doreen U. Saia (Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation))

(Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation)) Martha J. Schoonover (Immigration: Business)

(Immigration: Business) David A. Zetoony (Privacy & Data Security)

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

