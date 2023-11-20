Championing Diversity in Beauty: RED PR's "Desegregating the Salon" Campaign for Aveda Arts & Sciences Institutes Earns Acclaim at PRSA's Big Apple Awards

"Winning awards for a campaign that is truly a force for positive change in America is the cherry on top of amplifying our client's meaningful work," says Julia Labaton, Founder and President of RED PR. Post this

Furthermore, Edwin Neill, President and CEO of Aveda Arts & Sciences Institutes, spearheaded and successfully championed the initiative to incorporate a textured hair component into Louisiana's cosmetology exam, making Louisiana the first state in the United States to mandate textured hair education as a prerequisite for obtaining a cosmetology license. Edwin Neill's dedication extends to advocating for a more inclusive beauty industry in Washington DC, one state at a time.

"Winning awards for a campaign that is truly a force for positive change in America is the cherry on top of amplifying our client's meaningful work. It's a privilege to collaborate with Aveda Arts on a shared mission of building a more equitable and inclusive beauty community in America," expressed Julia Labaton, Founder and President of RED PR.

The esteemed PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards are recognized as one of the highest honors bestowed in the public relations industry, attracting submissions from across the United States. These awards acknowledge outstanding public relations campaigns that showcase exceptional creativity, planning, and execution.

This impactful campaign has previously earned a coveted Diamond Sabre Award, a prominent North American communications award, along with two prestigious BeautyMatter NEXT Awards.

About RED PR

RED PR is a full-service communications agency specialized in beauty, fashion and lifestyle. The agency is committed to providing its clients with outstanding service and is dedicated to helping them achieve their business goals. RED PR is a founding member of the PR Boutiques International, a premier network of 35 agencies around the globe. Follow at @redprnyc.

About Aveda Arts & Sciences Institutes

Aveda Arts & Sciences Institutes is a leading provider of beauty and wellness education. The company offers a variety of programs, including cosmetology, esthetics, and massage therapy. Aveda Arts & Sciences Institutes is committed to preparing students with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in the beauty industry. Follow at @avedaarts.

Media Contact

Julia Labaton, RED PR, 6465283868, [email protected], www.red-pr.com

Twitter

SOURCE RED PR