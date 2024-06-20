Championing Healthier Indoor Spaces: Awards Presented by the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program

"We are honored and grateful to be recognized by the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program for our contributions to better indoor air quality, especially for those who struggle with chronic asthma and allergies," said Paul Young SVP Sustainability, Tarkett Post this

Tarkett Honored for Community Health Leadership

The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program honored Tarkett, a company with longstanding certification, with the Community Health Leadership Award at Design Days, an annual exhibition showcasing the latest advancements in commercial products and design.

Tarkett actively supports community health through its involvement in various health equity programs, including the donation of 24,520 square feet of asthma & allergy friendly® CERTIFIED flooring to local programs that conduct home visits, provide supplies, and offer home remediation to help reduce asthma triggers. Tarkett's continuous efforts to address health disparities in underserved communities and their work in creating a healthier indoor environment for senior living communities are especially noteworthy.

"We are honored and grateful to be recognized by the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program for our contributions to better indoor air quality, especially for those who struggle with chronic asthma and allergies," said Paul Young, Senior Vice President, Sustainability, Product, Innovation, Design and Segments for Tarkett. "We recognize that poor air quality disproportionately impacts underserved communities, and we're committed to ensuring that healthier flooring solutions are accessible to all Tarkett customers, regardless of their segment or the type of flooring they need. That's why you'll find a full Tarkett portfolio of resilient and soft-surface design offerings that are CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly®."

SIJO Receives Healthier Sleep Experience Award

SIJO, CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® since 2022, was awarded the Healthier Sleep Experience Award by the Certification Program for their AiryWeight Eucalyptus Bedding Collection. This collection exemplifies their vision of promoting purposeful sleep and well-being.

For SIJO, the certification provides consumers with science-backed assurance of healthier products, helping to increase customer engagement and trust. SIJO's focus on innovative, healthier materials for better sleep aligns with the goals of the Certification Program to support healthier indoor environments.

"Sleep is one of the most vulnerable times of our day, fueling SIJO's mission to create bedding with innovative materials to promote healthier rest. Our collaboration with Allergy Standards and the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America has allowed us to achieve and build on this mission through the certification of our eucalyptus bedding line, and we could not be more proud to participate in the program, which provides peace of mind to our customers and community. We look forward to both continuing this collaboration and working to promote each other's missions for healthier home environments, " said Anni Stromfeld, Co-Founder of SJIO.

"AAFA appreciates the commitment to making healthier indoor spaces accessible for people with asthma and allergies, as demonstrated by Tarkett and SIJO," said AAFA president and CEO Kenneth Mendez. "The CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® products offered by these companies provide choices that can improve quality of life by creating healthier environments."

"At Allergy Standards Ltd, we are dedicated to advancing the science behind healthier indoor environments," said Dr. John McKeon, CEO of Allergy Standards Ltd. "Recognizing Tarkett and SIJO for their commitment to creating products that meet the rigorous standards of our asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program highlights the vital role that innovation and scientific validation play in enhancing the quality of life for those with asthma and allergies. We are proud to support and celebrate their achievements as they lead the way in promoting healthier indoor spaces."

The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program remains committed to recognizing and awarding industry leaders who prioritize the well-being of consumers. By certifying products that contribute to healthier indoor spaces, the program continues to support and celebrate those dedicated to improving indoor air quality and overall health.

About the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program

The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL). This program helps people make informed purchases for a healthier home. The program tests products against strict standards. Products passing these tests earn the CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® mark. Certified products include air cleaners, bedding, cleaning products, flooring, paints, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, and more. For more information about the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program, visit: aafa.org/certified

