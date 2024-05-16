Champions Announced in Colossal's Karaoke Knockout Competition Benefiting HelpUsAdopt.org

"Karaoke Knockout LIVE! was an incredible showcase of talent and community spirit." – Colossal CEO Mary Hagen Post this

As a first-of-its-kind Colossal live event, Karaoke Knockout LIVE! proved to be a singing success! The 8 Knockout Finalists, their plus ones, HelpUsAdopt.org Founder & CEO Becky Fawcett, and dozens of VIP guests attended this live karaoke show in Hollywood to watch stellar performances and watch the celebrity judges crown the two winners.

Through the Karaoke Knockout competition, Colossal proudly raised over $900,000 to benefit HelpUsAdopt.org, a national 501(c)(3) adoption grant program that helps hard-working families overcome the financial obstacles of adoption so children can join loving and permanent homes.

"Karaoke Knockout LIVE! was an incredible showcase of talent and community spirit. We are thrilled to have raised over $900,000 for HelpUsAdopt.org and to have provided a platform for these amazing performers. This event highlights the power of coming together for a great cause, and we couldn't be more proud of everyone who participated and supported this initiative," said Colossal CEO Mary Hagen.

Karaoke Knockout was sponsored by 'And That's What You Really Missed!', an iHeartMedia podcast where the aforementioned Glee stars (Ushkowitz and McHale) revisit the beloved TV series, offering exclusive behind-the-scenes insights, personal stories, and cherished memories. With a lineup of special guests — including Karaoke Knockout winners Sanchez and Albidress — and real-life recollections, this podcast delivers a nostalgic and entertaining experience for fans.

To learn more and to see the Final 8, visit karaokeko.org.

