Champions Announced in Colossal's Karaoke Knockout Competition Benefiting HelpUsAdopt.org

Supreme Singer and Crowd Pleaser chosen by celebrity judges at the Karaoke Knockout LIVE! experience in Hollywood | Donation amount announced
PHOENIX, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colossal is excited to announce that the champions of the Karaoke Knockout competition have been chosen, and over $900,000 has been raised to benefit HelpUsAdopt.org. The online fundraising campaign invited karaoke lovers worldwide to compete to become one of eight finalists to be flown to Los Angeles and perform at the associated event — Karaoke Knockout LIVE! — for celebrity judges and Glee stars Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale.
The live show was a hit, with two winners being crowned by Ushkowitz and McHale. Rishae Sanchez from New Mexico was crowned the Supreme Singer after nailing Call Me When You're Sober by Evanescence, which the judges deemed their favorite vocal performance of the night. Megan Albidress from California was crowned the Crowd Pleaser after a riveting rendition of Hot N' Cold by Katy Perry, which the judges determined was the most entertaining performance of the evening. Both Sanchez and Albidress took home trophies as well as $10,000 each and will appear on an upcoming episode of Ushkowitz & McHale's hit podcast, 'And That's What You Really Missed.'
As a first-of-its-kind Colossal live event, Karaoke Knockout LIVE! proved to be a singing success! The 8 Knockout Finalists, their plus ones, HelpUsAdopt.org Founder & CEO Becky Fawcett, and dozens of VIP guests attended this live karaoke show in Hollywood to watch stellar performances and watch the celebrity judges crown the two winners.
Through the Karaoke Knockout competition, Colossal proudly raised over $900,000 to benefit HelpUsAdopt.org, a national 501(c)(3) adoption grant program that helps hard-working families overcome the financial obstacles of adoption so children can join loving and permanent homes.
"Karaoke Knockout LIVE! was an incredible showcase of talent and community spirit. We are thrilled to have raised over $900,000 for HelpUsAdopt.org and to have provided a platform for these amazing performers. This event highlights the power of coming together for a great cause, and we couldn't be more proud of everyone who participated and supported this initiative," said Colossal CEO Mary Hagen.
Karaoke Knockout was sponsored by 'And That's What You Really Missed!', an iHeartMedia podcast where the aforementioned Glee stars (Ushkowitz and McHale) revisit the beloved TV series, offering exclusive behind-the-scenes insights, personal stories, and cherished memories. With a lineup of special guests — including Karaoke Knockout winners Sanchez and Albidress — and real-life recollections, this podcast delivers a nostalgic and entertaining experience for fans.
About Colossal
Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like Karaoke Knockout, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Colossal is always seeking extraordinary talents, unstoppable forces, and untapped potential that's destined to take the spotlight. Learn more at colossal.org. Who's Next?
