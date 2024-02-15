Champions Ascension Announces Alpha Event with $15,000 in Cash and Prizes

"What we've developed with Champions Ascension is nothing short of a breakthrough in the arena fighter genre. By mixing RPG elements like progression and spells with intense moment-to-moment combat, we've created something truly unique," said Jairo Nieto, Game Chief of Champions Ascension. Post this

"What we've developed with Champions Ascension is nothing short of a breakthrough in the arena fighter genre. By mixing RPG elements like progression and spells with intense moment-to-moment combat, we've created something truly unique," said Jairo Nieto, Game Chief of Champions Ascension. "We find ourselves at the intersection between an incredibly fun experience and the most advanced technology available. We could not be more excited by the reception from players who are tirelessly creating Essence Crystals and trading in-game assets."

Champions Ascension's Alpha includes the introduction of several new features:

AAA GAME, AHEAD OF THE PACK. Champions is a game for all, leading the way in the future of gaming. Web2 or Web3 players download the PC game client and can immediately jump into gameplay.

PLAYER CHOICE. A real versatile marketplace - Earn, transact, buy/sell using traditional payment options (i.e. credit card) or via crypto payments.

payments. SOLVING THE OWNERSHIP DILEMMA. Champion's very own on-chain marketplace where players can list their in-game items. Play the game and create, acquire, or earn in-game resources, then mint them into the Grand Bazaar marketplace to transact as you wish. We have partnered with Sequence to deliver a truly unique experience for the ecosystem of Champions Ascension.

A GAME CREATED BY GAMERS. The game team's vision is inspired by several classic high-fantasy epics and blended to create a new gaming experience that offers fierce multiplayer competition, rich narrative lore, earning potential, AI-infused UGC, and tournaments in a universe we would all want to play in.

Additionally, players now get their pick of one of twelve different Champion families, each with distinct powers and playstyles. They can guide the journey of said Champions from Grunt into the awe-inspiring Eternal by conquering numerous challenges in the arena. These encounters vary from the strategic team 3v3 combat to the intense 10-player Free-For-All and include challenging raid Bosses that require great communication and coordination. The rewards of these encounters can be moved onto the blockchain via a unique system called Transmutation to be traded or sold to other players with complete transparency and traceability. This system allows said items to be listed in the Champion's marketplace while supporting third-party marketplaces.

To get started, visit https://champions.io. Follow Champions Ascension on Discord, X, and the website:

Discord: https://discord.gg/championsascension [discord.gg]

X: https://twitter.com/ChampionsIO [twitter.com]

Website: https://www.champions.io/

Bleeding is Believing…See you in the Arena!!

About Champions Ascension:

Champions Ascension is an arena-based, gladiatorial combat game built inside a virtual world. Though the 3D arena combat is the centerpiece of the game, Champions Ascension also features an open world around it. One where players can walk around, interact, and engage in various other activities. The world includes crafting, breeding, land ownership, an in-game marketplace, a staking system, mini-games, and more. Our investors include a16z, UTA, Coinbase, and Crush Music Ventures. For more information, visit https://champions.io.

Media Contact

Josh Brooks, Champions Ascension, 1 310-892-2122, [email protected], https://www.champions.io/

SOURCE Champions Ascension