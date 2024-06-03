Chance Miller Promoted to Senior Associate at Xite Healthcare Real Estate and Practice Sales

Xite is pleased to announce the promotion of Chance Miller to the position of Senior Associate. In this new role, Chance will continue to drive strategic transactions for dental and healthcare practices, serving both the vibrant Dallas-Fort Worth market and clients nationwide.

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xite is pleased to announce the promotion of Chance Miller to the position of Senior Associate. In this new role, Chance will continue to drive strategic transactions for dental and healthcare practices, serving both the vibrant Dallas-Fort Worth market and clients nationwide.

Chance Miller has demonstrated exceptional expertise and dedication in understanding the unique needs of healthcare professionals. His commitment to facilitating strategic transactions has made him an invaluable asset to Xite Realty. As a Senior Associate, Chance will focus on providing tailored solutions for sellers seeking to transition their practices or looking for a strategic partnership with a Dental Service Organizations (DSOs).

"I am thrilled to take on this new role at Xite," said Chance Miller. "My goal is to continue supporting healthcare professionals by navigating the complexities of practice acquisitions and negotiating favorable terms for DSO partnerships. I am dedicated to aligning our services with our clients' business objectives and helping them achieve their goals."

Chance's promotion reflects Xite's commitment to excellence and its strategic vision for growth. His comprehensive understanding of the healthcare sector, coupled with his dedication to client success, ensures that Xite remains at the forefront of facilitating high-value transactions in the dental and healthcare industries.

For more information about Xite and its services, please visit www.xiteco.com.

Media Contact

Travis Shafer, Xite, 1 214-306-4555, [email protected], www.xiteco.com

SOURCE Xite