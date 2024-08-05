Change Agents Academy and UPGRD® partner to enhance corporate services, merging strategic leadership and mental optimization for business growth.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Change Agents Academy and UPGRD® Join Forces to Boost Corporate Services

Change Agents Academy and UPGRD® are excited to announce a new partnership. This move combines the strengths of both organizations to offer top-notch strategic corporate training and development. Aaron Bare, founder of Change Agents Academy, will bring his expertise in leadership, strategy, and innovation to UPGRD®, working together to provide a complete approach to improving businesses.

A Powerful Collaboration

This partnership brings together Change Agents Academy's skills in facilitating strategic change initiatives with UPGRD®'s focus on enhancing mental performance. The Change Agents Academy has a goal to create 1-million change agents and UPGRD® has a goal to upgrade humanity. This partnership will accelerate their two transformative missions. Aaron Bare, known for his innovative work with over 500 global companies, which he outlined in his Wall Street Journal bestselling book "Exponential Theory," will integrate his methods into UPGRD®'s programs. This combined effort will help companies grow by improving both leadership skills and mental strategies.

Benefits for Corporate Clients

The alliance will provide companies with a well-rounded service that includes both strategic leadership training and deeper mental optimization techniques. Aaron Bare's experience with cutting-edge growth strategies will complement UPGRD®'s expertise in mind optimization. Together, they offer unique insights and tools to help businesses achieve their exponential goals. This partnership ensures that clients receive seamless and enhanced training and development programs as part of their joint commitment to excellence.

Quotes from Key Leaders

"We're thrilled about what the potential of this partnership, as Williaml Lam is one of the smartest people I've met on my journey," said Aaron Bare. "Bringing our facilitation methods into UPGRD® means we can offer even more value to our corporate clients and accelerate the change and growth for our clients. By combining our strengths, we're better equipped to meet the changing needs of the business world."

"This is an exciting step for both our organizations," said William Lam, CEO of UPGRD®. "With Aaron Bare's innovative approaches, we're enhancing our ability to help companies reach their full potential. Together, we're creating learning experiences that deliver real results."

UPGRD®: A Software Upgrade for Your Brain

UPGRD®® provides training solutions that improve both conscious and unconscious mind functions, much like a software upgrade for your brain. Our programs, such as Resolution, Evolution, Acceleration, and Omniscience, are designed to help individuals and teams overcome past challenges, optimize current performance, and prepare for future success.

Looking Ahead

As Change Agents Academy and UPGRD® start this new chapter, they focus on helping individuals and organizations achieve their best. This partnership is a commitment to innovation, excellence, and client success.

For more information about this partnership and the services now available, please visit [http://www.upgrd.com]or contact [[email protected]].

About Change Agents Academy

Change Agents Academy, founded by Aaron Bare, specializes in leadership development and organizational change with a goal to create 1-million change agents. They offer innovative programs designed to create facilitators inside companies to help them, innovate, grow and succeed through a proven change methodology.

About UPGRD®

UPGRD® is a leading provider of training and performance improvement programs with a goal to upgrade humanity. They deliver customized learning experiences to help organizations reach their strategic goals and enhance overall performance.

