ChangeEngine Secures $10 Million Series A Funding To Bring AI-Powered CX Innovation To The Employee Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ChangeEngine, the Internal Marketing & People Design Platform that enables companies to deploy best-in-class programs without requiring employees to log in to separate systems, announced it has raised $10 million in Series A funding. This funding round was led by Threshold Ventures and joined by Struck Capital and Bonfire Ventures. ChangeEngine welcomes Josh Stein and Adam Struck to its Board of Directors. The infusion of capital will help ChangeEngine bolster hiring efforts across all functions.
ChangeEngine is a revolutionary platform that brings Marketing & People teams together in one place for the first time ever, making heroes out of HR practitioners who have been aspiring to showcase their contributions to achieving company goals. Everyone can relate to receiving bad company communications or, even worse, a lack thereof. By treating employees like internal customers, ChangeEngine syncs with employee data, creates persona segments for targeted communication, aligns visual content with brand identity, and offers a suite of AI creator tools alongside a curated template library for launching workplace initiatives effectively.
This influx of capital will accelerate ChangeEngine's growth across several key areas with the mission of empowering People leaders, a widely underserved buyer persona. The company will strategically expand its operations by recruiting top talent across all departments globally. Additionally, the funding will be used for platform innovation, including people analytics, manager insights, enhanced AI workflows, employee recognition, and self-signup tools designed to create delightful employee experiences without needing to purchase multiple-point solutions.
"Large enterprise companies have internal marketing/design resources and Centers of Excellence dedicated to each employee-facing initiative," CEO Andrew Higashi stated. "It's hard for smaller companies to keep up with such lean teams and limited resources. That's why we've built an industry-agnostic solution where any company can leverage the best practices we've learned from market leaders without breaking the bank."
The four founders were friends and colleagues for over a decade before starting ChangeEngine, the third SaaS product they've brought to market together. With 60+ years of combined experience at the intersection of Marketing & People tech, they launched the platform in May 2022 and 5x'd their ARR in the past year. In tandem, the founders built an Advisory Network of high-caliber industry practitioners who have been fueling innovation for new platform enhancements and modules aligned with disruptive industry trends.
"The problem clicked right away when we first met the founders. The same evolution we saw with CMOs in the past twenty years is now happening with CHROs," Threshold Partner Josh Stein stated. "Companies have been suffering from a lack of communication infrastructure for too long. They're competing for their employees' attention, and communications need to look as beautiful internally as they do externally instead of clip art from the early 2000s."
Founded in 2021, ChangeEngine is a 'future of work' company that enables individuals and teams to discover, design, and execute employee-facing initiatives. With ChangeEngine, companies can attract & retain top talent, increase the adoption of key employee initiatives, and save hundreds of hours via internal communications automation. ChangeEngine boasts a robust suite of integrations embedded across a wide range of systems of record. ChangeEngine was co-founded by Andrew Higashi (CEO), Kes Thygesen (CPO), Gaurav Saini (CCO), and Rick Tank (CTO) and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in London and LatAm. To learn more about ChangeEngine, visit https://www.changeengine.com/
