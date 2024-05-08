ChangeEngine Secures $10 Million Series A Funding To Bring AI-Powered CX Innovation To The Employee Experience

...we've built an industry-agnostic solution where any company can leverage the best practices we've learned from market leaders without breaking the bank. Post this

This influx of capital will accelerate ChangeEngine's growth across several key areas with the mission of empowering People leaders, a widely underserved buyer persona. The company will strategically expand its operations by recruiting top talent across all departments globally. Additionally, the funding will be used for platform innovation, including people analytics, manager insights, enhanced AI workflows, employee recognition, and self-signup tools designed to create delightful employee experiences without needing to purchase multiple-point solutions.

"Large enterprise companies have internal marketing/design resources and Centers of Excellence dedicated to each employee-facing initiative," CEO Andrew Higashi stated. "It's hard for smaller companies to keep up with such lean teams and limited resources. That's why we've built an industry-agnostic solution where any company can leverage the best practices we've learned from market leaders without breaking the bank."

The four founders were friends and colleagues for over a decade before starting ChangeEngine, the third SaaS product they've brought to market together. With 60+ years of combined experience at the intersection of Marketing & People tech, they launched the platform in May 2022 and 5x'd their ARR in the past year. In tandem, the founders built an Advisory Network of high-caliber industry practitioners who have been fueling innovation for new platform enhancements and modules aligned with disruptive industry trends.

"The problem clicked right away when we first met the founders. The same evolution we saw with CMOs in the past twenty years is now happening with CHROs," Threshold Partner Josh Stein stated. "Companies have been suffering from a lack of communication infrastructure for too long. They're competing for their employees' attention, and communications need to look as beautiful internally as they do externally instead of clip art from the early 2000s."

About ChangeEngine

Founded in 2021, ChangeEngine is a 'future of work' company that enables individuals and teams to discover, design, and execute employee-facing initiatives. With ChangeEngine, companies can attract & retain top talent, increase the adoption of key employee initiatives, and save hundreds of hours via internal communications automation. ChangeEngine boasts a robust suite of integrations embedded across a wide range of systems of record. ChangeEngine was co-founded by Andrew Higashi (CEO), Kes Thygesen (CPO), Gaurav Saini (CCO), and Rick Tank (CTO) and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in London and LatAm. To learn more about ChangeEngine, visit https://www.changeengine.com/

Media Contact

Katie Snyder, Pitch Public Relations, 1 480-286-2411, [email protected], www.pitchpublicrelations.com

SOURCE ChangeEngine