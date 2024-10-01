Changemaker Beli Launches At-Home Fertility Testing for Men and Women, Expanding Its Trusted Line of Fertility and Prenatal Supplements

By combining at-home tests with powerful nutrient support of Beli's supplements, individuals can support fertility in a proactive and personalized way. Whether through improving sperm quality or egg health, Beli's products and tests form the foundation for an empowered fertility journey. Post this

Davis continued, "What truly sets Beli apart is how these new fertility tests naturally pair with our targeted supplements. These supplements are scientifically designed to support your body's natural processes, enhancing your fertility, pregnancy and overall reproductive health. By combining our tests with our supplements, you're not just getting information—you're getting modern products that empower you to take proactive steps toward your fertility goals. I see so much potential for at-home testing that extends beyond fertility and we're just getting started in this area."

The Next Evolution: At-Home Fertility Testing for Men and Women

With the launch of its at-home fertility tests, Beli is taking the next step in personalized fertility health. These tests allow men and women to measure critical hormone levels from the comfort of home, offering a convenient and affordable way to gain deeper insights into their reproductive health.

For men, the test measures four key fertility hormones:

Testosterone and Total Testosterone: Indicators of sperm production and reproductive health.

Luteinizing Hormone (LH) and Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH): Essential regulators of testosterone and sperm development.

For women, the test focuses on Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH), a vital marker of ovarian reserve that helps women understand their egg health, fertility potential and make informed decisions about family planning.

Why At-Home Testing Matters: Empowering Fertility with Actionable Insights

Beli has partnered with IHDLab, a premier boutique laboratory renowned for its focus on fertility health. Together, they are introducing a new range of at-home fertility testing kits designed to optimize conception outcomes for couples.

Beli's at-home tests make it easier than ever for individuals to understand their fertility. For men, testing key hormones such as testosterone, LH, and FSH can reveal hidden imbalances that may impact sperm health, energy levels, and overall vitality. Regular monitoring of these hormones is not just important for those trying to conceive but for any man looking to optimize his general health.

For women, measuring AMH levels offers crucial insight into ovarian reserve, allowing them to better understand their fertility timeline, egg count, and make proactive decisions. Whether they're trying to conceive, considering egg freezing, or simply fertility-curious, early knowledge of AMH levels provides empowerment and peace of mind.

Partnering with Beli allows us to deliver accessible, advanced fertility insights. By combining our testing capabilities with Beli's supplements, we're empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their reproductive health." Jim Chen MD MPH, Chief of Business Development at IHDLab.

A Leader in Fertility Supplements: Beli's Trusted Reputation

Beli broke new ground with the launch of its men's fertility supplement, making it the first company to offer a modern supplement specifically designed to optimize men's reproductive health. This pioneering step cemented Beli's role as a trusted leader in the fertility space, delivering products that are not only targeted but also rooted in the latest scientific research.

Since then, Beli has expanded its supplement offerings for both men and women, providing couples with the essential nutrients needed to support fertility, pregnancy, and beyond. From Beli for Men—formulated to enhance sperm quality and overall reproductive health—to Beli for Women Preconception Boost and Prenatal Multivitamin, designed to prepare the body through pregnancy, Beli has become a go-to resource for couples looking to optimize their fertility and pregnancy through nutrition.

Supplements + Testing: A Synergistic Approach to Fertility Wellness

Beli's at-home fertility tests are designed to work hand-in-hand with the company's trusted line of fertility supplements, creating a comprehensive system of fertility wellness. Beli's supplements have already helped countless couples optimize their reproductive health, and now, with the addition of testing, individuals can tailor their supplement regimen even more effectively.

By combining hormone insights with the powerful nutritional support of Beli's supplements, individuals can support fertility in a proactive and personalized way. Whether through improving sperm quality or preparing the body for pregnancy, Beli's products and tests form the foundation for an empowered fertility journey.

A Growing Market for Personalized Fertility Care

As the fertility landscape continues to evolve, more people are seeking personalized, science-backed solutions that offer real-time insights and effective support. According to industry reports, the global fertility supplement market is expected to surpass $2 billion by 2026, reflecting a rising demand for products that combine accessibility with proven results. Beli is leading this charge with its unique combination of at-home testing and fertility supplements, offering individuals the knowledge and support they need at every stage of their fertility journey.

About Beli

Beli has established itself as a trusted leader in wellness, offering a wide range of science-backed supplements designed to support reproductive health from all angles. As the first company to introduce a supplement specifically for men's fertility, Beli has taken a leadership role in addressing the unique needs of both men and women. With a focus on personalized care, Beli provides products that span all reproductive stages, from PMS and fertility to pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Beli's product line reflects the latest in modern innovations, ensuring that individuals have access to the best possible nutritional and health support throughout their reproductive years. With the addition of at-home fertility testing, Beli continues to expand its role as a trusted partner for individuals seeking control over their reproductive health.

For more information, visit www.belibaby.com.

Media Contact

PR at Beli, Beli, 1 2069726823, [email protected], www.belibaby.com

SOURCE Beli