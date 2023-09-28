Changing the Menopause Conversation One Story at a Time: New Book "Empart" Launches in October

Every woman has a story, and by sharing those stories, we find strength, support, and understanding. -Holly Osterman Tweet this

"Menopause can be such a confusing time for so many women. Our bodies are going through changes and it's still not a subject we can discuss openly. So we end up feeling isolated and alone. But what we discovered in our Menopause ChitChat community is that every woman has a story, and by sharing those stories, we find strength, support, and understanding," said Holly. "With 'Empart: Real Stories. Real Wisdom. Real Menopause.', I wanted to make sure that every woman knows she's not alone and that her story matters."

The menopause category is experiencing significant growth in the global market. According to data from Grand View Research, the global menopause market was valued at $16.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $24.4 billion by 2030. And information from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) shows that over 1 million women enter menopause annually in the United States alone.

There is clearly a growing demand for resources that address the physical and emotional challenges of this life stage. "Empart: Real Stories. Real Wisdom. Real Menopause" aims to fill this gap by providing a unique collection of real-life stories and insights from women who have navigated menopause.

For more information about "Empart: Real Stories. Real Wisdom. Real Menopause" and to join the conversation, visit the website at www.joinempart.com.

About Holly Osterman:

Holly Osterman is the founder of Menopause ChitChat, a community dedicated to providing support and resources for women going through menopause. In 2009, Holly recognized the need for a safe space where women could share their experiences and ask questions about menopause. This led to the creation of Menopause ChitChat, which has now evolved into Empart, a private, online community that offers a range of resources, experts and opportunities to connect. Through her book, "Empart: Real Stories. Real Wisdom. Real Menopause," Holly hopes to give women a voice and inspire meaningful conversations about menopause.

Upcoming Events:

Holly will be available for interviews, book signings, and online events throughout the month of October, 2023. To book Holly, email [email protected].

