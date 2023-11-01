Channel and sales ecosystems enabler, Mindmatrix launches enhanced learning management system

Bridge's learning management system (LMS) can be integrated with external learning experiences such as web-based training sessions, virtual (online) classrooms, or even actual classroom sessions with instructors. Post this

Bridge's learning management system (LMS) can be integrated with external learning experiences such as web-based training sessions, virtual (online) classrooms, or even actual classroom sessions with instructors. The LMS module is also closely tied to partner incentive, scoring, recognition (badges & awards)--allowing companies to recognize outstanding partner performances.

Apart from offering a highly conducive partner learning environment, the LMS module also offers reports and analytics that help companies and also the salespeople and partners understand where each of them stands in terms of their sales goals and quotas. The LMS offers various reports to instructors (companies) and students (salespeople and channel partners) alike. For example, at the corporate level, one can view reports such as

Sign-ups

Attendees

Pass/Failed candidates

No-shows

Evaluation pending

Suspended registrants

A few report examples on the sales/partner front are

Courses the user has signed up for

Courses attended by the user

User course results

Courses attended by the user that are pending evaluations

Courses/certifications that the user is yet to take (Pending attendance/registration)

The LMS also integrates seamlessly with Bridge's data and analytics helping companies guage the effectiveness of their training courses and methodologies consequently enhancing the learning experiences they provide their partners, for better results. With Mindmatrix's built-in visibility tools and metrics, companies can evaluate the effectiveness of their learning curricula, course catalogs and similar training and educational coursework within the platform. Close integration with the analytics module allows companies to identify a pattern or any common challenges your partners and salespeople struggle with, such as loss of lead at a particular stage, which helps them determine the need for corrective actions or further coaching and training.

About Mindmatrix

A next-gen PRM and partner marketing software provider, Mindmatrix has been focused on helping companies sell more, faster since its inception in 1998. A pioneer of sales (direct & indirect) and marketing enablement technology, today Mindmatrix is the only company offering a fully unified platform (Bridge ™) that connects and enables sales (direct & indirect), marketing, alliances and partner ecosystems. Through Bridge, Mindmatrix expands sales ecosystem enablement beyond its traditional boundaries to cover not just Sales Ecosystem Enablement, but also Partner Marketing and Multi-vendor Solutions Management.

About Bridge

Bridge, from Mindmatrix, is a unified platform built to engage and enable your channel partners, alliances, and internal teams. Bridge takes the complexity out of sales ecosystem enablement by serving as a single platform with all the capabilities of a PRM Software, Partner Marketing Software and, partner and direct sales enablement software. Bridge drives sales ecosystem enablement beyond its traditional role to cover partner marketing and multi-vendor solutions management as well. Bridge provides a personalized collaboration platform that powers shared marketing, sales, and service experiences. Bridge is the only TRUE Partner Marketing Software with to, through, with and for-partner marketing tools to drive all of your partner marketing programs. With tools that facilitate guided selling, multi-vendor collaboration and easy revenue management, Mindmatrix Bridge is your powerful multi-vendor solutions hub.

Media Contact

Kevin Hospodar, Mindmatrix, 4128608729, [email protected], https://www.mindmatrix.net/

Facebook

SOURCE Mindmatrix