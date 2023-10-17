Channel Expert & Entrepreneur Heather K. Margolis to Keynote ACWConnect Live! on October 30

Margolis' keynote address, "Take Off Your Mask & Start Living Your Best Life," will focus on ways to stop trying to live up to unrealistic expectations, combat imposter syndrome and be true to yourself. Tweet this

Margolis' keynote address, "Take Off Your Mask & Start Living Your Best Life," will focus on ways to stop trying to live up to unrealistic expectations, combat imposter syndrome and be true to yourself. Heather's raw, honest, heartfelt keynote will share how she jumped off the hamster wheel, burned the whole thing down, and is now living her best life!

Margolis, Senior Vice President of Marketing at 360insights and former CEO and Founder of Channel Maven and Spark Your Channel, grounds her advice on two decades of experience as a channel leader and entrepreneur. She's a recognized channel marketing expert and a sought-after keynote speaker about entrepreneurship, building a service-based business, B2B strategy, B2B marketing and channel marketing.

ACW's event will also include networking and engaging programming, such as:

Welcoming remarks from ACW President Cassie Jeppson

ACW LEAD and ACT Award winners' presentation

Raffle prizes

Swag bags

More

The ACWConnect Live! event is open to all genders attending the Channel Futures MSP Summit & Channel Futures Leadership Summit. Admission is free to all ACW members, and advance tickets are $40 for non-members. Additional tickets may be available at the door for $50. Click here to register. Become an ACW member and attend for free; sign up at https://allianceofchannelwomen.org/join.

Tickets are limited to the space available. Advance registration is recommended. Pre-registration closes at 5 p.m. EDT on October 27. Additional tickets may be available at the door on a "first come, first served" basis.

ACWConnect Live! is made possible by the generous support of our sponsors, including: Diamond: AchieveUnite, BuzzTheory, Channel Partners, ChannelVision, channelWise, Comcast Business/Masergy, Cox Business/RapidScale, Lenovo, Lumen, NEC Corporation of America, RingCentral, Telesystem and Vonage; Gold: Fusion Connect and Telarus; Silver: 8x8, iAgent, Intelisys, Granite, Go-To, Ooma, Sangoma, Tangoe, TPx, Windstream and Zift Solutions

To become a sponsor, visit ACW at https://allianceofchannelwomen.org/sponsor.

About the Alliance of Channel Women

Founded in 2010, the Alliance of Channel Women is a not-for-profit organization of women in the indirect sales channel of the telecom and IT industry. The Alliance of Channel Women brings us together to empower and advance women's careers and leadership roles in the technology channel through education, community, advocacy and opportunities for personal growth. To learn more and to become a member, please visit http://www.allianceofchannelwomen.org.

Media Contact

Khali Henderson, Alliance of Channel Women, 480.848.6726, [email protected], www.allianceofchannelwomen.org

