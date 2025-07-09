Channel Impact Celebrates 20 Years of Growth and Innovation in IT Channel Services

Channel Impact has grown from a niche consulting firm into a respected channel-only managed services provider with a team of more than 100 employees serving leading technology companies across North America. Post this

What began as a boutique consulting firm quickly evolved. When the 2008 economic downturn hit, clients turned to Channel Impact not only for strategy, but for staffing. "One client said, 'We just lost half our partner marketing department—can you help?'" says Koob. Channel Impact answered that call, and the company's managed services model was born.

Today, it delivers channel-focused staffing for program strategy, marketing, sales, analytics, event planning and management, and other roles.

More Than 1,100 Managed Services Engagements and 2,700+ Projects Completed

Unlike traditional staffing firms, Channel Impact's professionals are full-time employees with competitive benefits, enabling long-term client engagements and preserving institutional knowledge.

Over the last two decades, Channel Impact has delivered more than 1,100 managed services engagements and successfully completed more than 2,700 projects, demonstrating both the scalability and staying power of its model.

This unique model has earned the company long-standing client relationships, with some team members supporting the same accounts for more than a decade.

Trusted by Leading Technology Brands and Channel Partners

"I have worked with Channel Impact for over 15 years and have seen how they consistently serve as an essential extension of my channel teams as well as many of the other prominent technology companies' teams," said Johnna Bowley, senior channel executive. "I will continue to partner with Channel Impact because they understand my business, work tirelessly to help me meet my objectives and consistently deliver managed services talent solutions with a broad scope of channel expertise."

In recent years, Channel Impact has expanded its services to include partner-specific event management, supporting global conferences and summits for top tech companies. As Koob explains, "Channel events are different. They require a specialized understanding of partner ecosystems, and that's where we thrive."

Channel Impact's success is rooted in its strong company culture. Built as a remote-first organization long before it became the norm, the firm fosters collaboration and belonging through its "Connected Culture" initiative, bringing employees together virtually for regular check-ins, recognition events, and professional support. This approach has helped the company maintain high employee retention and deliver continuity to clients.

With a footprint in the U.S. and Canada, Channel Impact remains privately held and committed to reinvesting in talent and innovation to keep pace with the evolving needs of today's IT channel landscape. "We've always stayed true to our niche," says Koob. "That's why we're still here 20 years later."

