Channel Marketing Association and channelWise Host AI in the Channel Virtual Summit on July 22-23, 2025

The AI in the Channel Virtual Summit is about cutting through the noise and giving channel pros the resources they need to implement AI today in ways that are strategic, scalable and actually work. Post this

"AI isn't the future of the channel; it's already reshaping how we sell, market and support our partners," said Rose. "But with so many tools and so much hype, it's hard to know where to start. This summit is about cutting through the noise and giving channel pros the resources they need to implement AI today in ways that are strategic, scalable and actually work."

AI in the Channel Virtual Summit Highlights

Strategic sessions on AI for marketing, enablement, partner management and go-to-market execution

Tactical use cases showing how vendors and partners are already leveraging AI to grow revenue and improve productivity

Interactive discussions and downloadable resources for partner-facing professionals

Insights aligned with CMA's AI certification and companion book created specifically for channel marketers

A New Standard in Channel AI Education

As part of its broader effort to support channel professionals in adopting AI responsibly and effectively, CMA recently launched two foundational resources:

AI Essentials for Channel Marketers Certification — Developed in partnership with MindFlare AI, this beginner-to-intermediate-level certification teaches partner marketers how to integrate AI tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot into their everyday workflows. Participants learn how to automate partner communications, streamline QBR and MDF reporting, build scalable campaigns, and apply AI responsibly across the partner ecosystem. Learn more and register.

Your First 30 Days with AI: Channel Marketing Edition — Co-authored by Kathryn Rose and Julie Anne Eason , this practical guide walks channel marketers through a four-week journey to develop foundational AI skills, build prompt libraries, create templates, scale content, and drive measurable results with AI-powered workflows. Pre-order the Book

Together, the book and certification provide a one-two punch of education and enablement that aligns directly with the themes and sessions of the AI in the Channel Summit.

Sponsored by Industry Leaders

The AI in the Channel Virtual Summit is sponsored by Impartner, StructuredWeb, Mindmatrix and Synthesia — companies deliver technologies that are helping channel organizations around the world modernize, automate and scale their go-to-market strategies.

Registration is now open at www.aiinthechannelsummit.com. The event is free for qualified channel professionals.

About channelWise

channelWise is a purpose-built platform that empowers both technology vendors and partners to thrive in today's fast-moving technology environment. Vendors use channelWise to scale their programs with on-demand access to experienced channel advisors that help them accelerate enablement, drive adoption and improve partner performance. At the same time, partners gain expert guidance to strengthen their go-to-market strategies, close deals faster and grow recurring revenue. Whether you're a vendor looking to scale or a partner looking to sharpen your edge, channelWise delivers the expertise you need, on demand. For more information, visit www.channelwise.com.

About Channel Marketing Association

The Channel Marketing Association (CMA) is a professional organization dedicated to advancing channel marketing excellence in the IT and telecom industries. Founded by channel marketers for channel marketers, CMA fosters a collaborative community focused on sharing best practices, resources and education to elevate the impact of channel marketing. Through industry recognition programs, exclusive events and professional development initiatives, CMA empowers marketers to drive innovation, build stronger partnerships and accelerate business growth. To join or learn more, visit www.channelmarketingassociation.com.

Media Contact

Kathryn Rose, Channel Marketing Association, 1 508.202.1126, [email protected], https://www.channelmarketingassociation.com/

SOURCE Channel Marketing Association