Channel Marketing Association Honors 2025 Channel Marketing Excellence Award Winners

See the list of winners here: https://www.channelmarketingassociation.com/2025-excellence-awards-names

Award winners will be recognized in person at a celebration during the CMA Marketing Summit 2026, taking place on March 24-26 at the Westin Oaks Galleria in Houston. Register: https://www.channelmarketingassociation.com/marketing-summit-2026

Play-to-Pay: Awards with Purpose

In a unique twist, CMA introduced the Play-to-Pay model wherein every nomination or application triggered a $5 donation (up to $1,500) to Tech4Change, a nonprofit composed of tech channel vendors and partners who have raised more than $1.75 million for grassroots charities. This initiative allowed the channel community not only to celebrate excellence but also to give back and drive impact beyond the industry.

CMA received more than 1,000 nominations and will donate the full $1,500, which will be presented to Tech4Change at the CMA Marketing Summit 2026.

"Channel marketers are the unsung heroes of the channel," said Amy Bailey, Co-Founder of the Channel Marketing Association. "They're the ones working tirelessly behind the scenes to help partners succeed. This year's awards not only spotlight their contributions but also support future changemakers in tech through our partnership with Tech4Change."

Celebrating Excellence Across the Channel

The 2025 CMA Awards recognized professionals in five core categories:

Icon Award — Honoring titans of channel marketing whose vision, leadership and influence have shaped the industry over time.

Visionary Marketer Award — Recognizing professionals who bring bold, forward-thinking strategies to life and lead the way in marketing innovation.

Rising Star Award — Celebrating emerging leaders making a major impact early in their careers with fresh ideas and strategic execution.

Connector Award — Highlighting individuals—often outside of marketing roles—who bridge gaps, build alignment and foster collaboration across the channel.

CMA Excellence List — A curated list of high-performing channel marketers who demonstrate creativity, execution and influence in their roles and organizations.

"CMA is proud to celebrate the marketers and collaborators who make the channel such a vibrant and innovative place," said Kathryn Rose, Co-Founder of the Channel Marketing Association. "Their creativity and leadership continue to raise the bar for what's possible."

About Channel Marketing Association

The Channel Marketing Association (CMA) is a professional organization dedicated to advancing channel marketing excellence in the IT and telecom industries. Founded by channel marketers for channel marketers, CMA fosters a collaborative community focused on sharing best practices, resources and education to elevate the impact of channel marketing. Through industry recognition programs, exclusive events and professional development initiatives, CMA empowers marketers to drive innovation, build stronger partnerships and accelerate business growth. To join or learn more, visit www.channelmarketingassociation.com.

