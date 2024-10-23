Channel Mastered 2024 MSP State of SaaS Security Report Shows Cloud Vulnerabilities Exceed Ransomware as Top Customer Threat

MSPs with SaaS Alerts experienced fewer account compromises, generated higher annual MRR

FULLERTON, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Channel Mastered, the technology industry's leading source of insights and services for building profitable MSP channels, today announced the findings from its State of SaaS Security 2024 report, developed for SaaS Alerts.

SaaS Alerts, a cybersecurity company delivering an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) security platform that enables managed service providers (MSPs) to detect and stop unauthorized activity in client SaaS applications, engaged Channel Mastered to evaluate the widespread impact of SaaS applications on MSPs. Key findings from the report include:

Cloud vulnerabilities have surpassed ransomware on a long and growing list of cyber threats.

SaaS security is imposing time-consuming and expensive operational burdens on MSPs.

SaaS security is generating substantial amounts of incremental monthly recurring revenue.

Financial Impact of SaaS Applications

The rising use of SaaS applications by SMBs is affecting more than security for MSPs. It's also disrupting their on-premises revenue streams. More than 30% of MSPs said they've been moderately impacted by the shift to software as a service and 22% have been significantly or extremely impacted.

However, many MSPs anticipate higher MRR this year when rolling out security applications, with 65% of the MSPs surveyed collecting at least $50,000

of incremental MRR last year from offering SaaS security solutions such as SaaS Alerts, and 44% collecting at least $100,000.

Higher Operational Impact

Although SaaS security has been a source of fresh income for managed service providers, it's also been a source of added operational expenses. Fully 45% of MSPs in the survey devote at least five hours a week to monitoring and managing SaaS security applications, and 20% dedicate at least 10 hours weekly. Policy configuration management and reporting were cited as being especially time-consuming.

New Cloud Vulnerabilities

The survey identified cloud vulnerabilities as the third largest security threat end users face, comfortably ahead of ransomware. Nearly 40% of MSPs called cloud vulnerabilities one of the top security threats their clients face. Only phishing and business email compromise attacks scored as larger dangers. Since both threats involve SaaS email applications, they are arguably cloud vulnerabilities too.

MSPs armed with tools such as SaaS Alerts, designed specifically to address SaaS security challenges, experienced fewer account compromises, experienced higher annual MRR, and were more confident about their ability to keep clients secure.

"The report provides clear third-party validation; MSPs using SaaS Alerts are markedly more effective at securing cloud environments than those who aren't," said SaaS Alerts CEO Jim Lippie. "Our partners experience greater confidence in their security stacks and services, as well as higher MRR. They expect their revenue from security services to continue growing in the years ahead."

"The State of SaaS Security 2024 report shows that while SaaS applications enjoy broad adoption by SMBs, they also introduce new risks and operational challenges," said Erick Simpson, Channel Mastered's chief strategist. "We are grateful for the opportunity to work with SaaS Alerts to develop this study that confirms many of our assumptions about MSPs and their experiences with SaaS applications. We are eager to put this knowledge to work and partner with more MSP software application providers to conduct other studies."

The State of SaaS Security Report is based on data collected online from 2,804 providers of IT services, including 724 users of SaaS Alerts software, in April and May of 2024. Visit https://info.saasalerts.com/2024-state-of-saas-security-report to download a copy.

