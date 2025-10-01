Channel Partners Accelerates Growth to Become the Industry's Leading Force

"Together, we are building the future of retail: a smarter, more connected ecosystem that redefines collaboration, drives sustainable growth, and sets a new standard for what's possible," said Jim Fulk, CEO of Channel Partners. Post this

Channel Partners delivers bold, streamlined consumer activation solutions that drive results across every channel, every time. The fully integrated suite of solutions includes Retail Merchandising, Break Fix & Continuity, Audits & Compliance Services, Experiential Marketing, Assisted Sales & Training, Construction, and Warehousing, Fulfillment & Logistics. With its unmatched scale, integrated solutions, and forward-looking vision, Channel Partners is uniquely positioned to set a new standard for collaboration and innovation.

"Each of our brands has a proven history of innovation and impact within the industry," said Jim Fulk, CEO of Channel Partners. "Now, as one unified organization, we are positioned to amplify our strengths and accelerate value creation for our partners. This moment is about more than scale; it's about vision. Together, we are building the future of retail: a smarter, more connected ecosystem that redefines collaboration, drives sustainable growth, and sets a new standard for what's possible."

"This is more than a merger; it's a movement," added Andrew Catapano, COO of Channel Partners. "Together, we are future-ready and growth-focused with innovation and technology at its core. By harnessing the power of AI, data, and emerging technologies, we will unlock new levels of efficiency, intelligence, and collaboration across the channel. This transformation redefines how technology enables growth, empowering our partners with the tools and insights they need to succeed, and creating an ecosystem that continually evolves to meet the demands of tomorrow."

"As we move forward as one organization, our financial strategy will be centered on sustainable growth, operational excellence, and long-term value creation for our partners," said Katie MacGillivary, CFO of Channel Partners. "By combining scale with innovation, we are building a foundation that ensures financial strength today while unlocking future opportunities."

