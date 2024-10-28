Channel Partners Group Appoints Jim Fulk as Chief Executive Officer

"After leading individual brands for 28 years, I'm excited to collaborate with all the exceptional talent across our entire organization. Together, we will strive for 'Retail Excellence' by pursuing integrated solutions and driving both organic business development and strategic expansion." Post this

"I'm deeply passionate about retail and the brands we support," said Fulk. "After leading individual brands for 28 years, I'm excited to collaborate with all the exceptional talent across our entire organization. Together, we will strive for 'Retail Excellence' by pursuing integrated solutions and driving both organic business development and strategic expansion."

In his new role, Fulk will continue his proven legacy through a focus on unifying operations and leveraging shared strengths across CPG's portfolio of brands. From the company's headquarters in Tampa, Florida, he will drive innovation and business transformation to enhance collaboration, integration, and long-term growth plans.

Channel Partners Group, LLC is a premier provider of retail marketing and sales solutions, partnering with brands nationwide to drive sales and achieve business goals. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, CPG operates through its subsidiaries: Apollo Retail Specialists, LLC, BDS Connected Solutions, LLC, White Hawk Retail Solutions, LLC, BT Retail Solutions LLC, and MAAS. Since its founding in 2016, CPG has provided a unified platform to support its brands, enabling growth, stability, and enhanced service offerings, delivering unmatched scale and value to its clients.

