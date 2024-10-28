Channel Partners Group Appoints Jim Fulk as Chief Executive Officer

Channel Partners Group (CPG), a leading provider of retail marketing and sales solutions, is pleased to announce this week the appointment of Jim Fulk as Chief Executive Officer. Fulk, previously CEO of White Hawk Retail Solutions, a CPG subsidiary, will now lead the entire family of CPG brands, including Apollo Retail Specialists, BDS Connected Solutions, White Hawk Retail Solutions, BT Retail Solutions, and MAAS.
TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Channel Partners Group (CPG), a leading provider of retail marketing and sales solutions, is pleased to announce this week the appointment of Jim Fulk as Chief Executive Officer. Fulk, previously CEO of White Hawk Retail Solutions, a CPG subsidiary, will now lead the entire family of CPG brands, including Apollo Retail Specialists, BDS Connected Solutions, White Hawk Retail Solutions, BT Retail Solutions, and MAAS.
With nearly three decades of experience in the retail industry, Fulk has earned a reputation for developing innovative solutions and services for leading brands across the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada. Before founding White Hawk Retail Solutions and serving as its CEO, Fulk held several executive roles, including President of Apollo Retail Solutions, President of National Retail Solutions, Executive Vice President of BDS' Installation Division, EVP of RMSe, and SVP of National Marketing Services. He has also served on the Board of Directors of NARMS and honorably served in the United States Air Force.
"I'm deeply passionate about retail and the brands we support," said Fulk. "After leading individual brands for 28 years, I'm excited to collaborate with all the exceptional talent across our entire organization. Together, we will strive for 'Retail Excellence' by pursuing integrated solutions and driving both organic business development and strategic expansion."
In his new role, Fulk will continue his proven legacy through a focus on unifying operations and leveraging shared strengths across CPG's portfolio of brands. From the company's headquarters in Tampa, Florida, he will drive innovation and business transformation to enhance collaboration, integration, and long-term growth plans.
About Channel Partners Group, LLC
Channel Partners Group, LLC is a premier provider of retail marketing and sales solutions, partnering with brands nationwide to drive sales and achieve business goals. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, CPG operates through its subsidiaries: Apollo Retail Specialists, LLC, BDS Connected Solutions, LLC, White Hawk Retail Solutions, LLC, BT Retail Solutions LLC, and MAAS. Since its founding in 2016, CPG has provided a unified platform to support its brands, enabling growth, stability, and enhanced service offerings, delivering unmatched scale and value to its clients.
