ChannelAssist Inc. and Impartner Software Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Channel Sales Engagement and Performance

This partnership with Impartner Software is a game-changer for the industry. By combining our expertise in incentive management with Impartner's PRM solutions, we are setting a new standard for what companies can achieve in their channel engagement strategies. Post this

Derek Smith, Vice President of Global Sales & Partnerships of ChannelAssist, emphasizes, "This partnership with Impartner Software is a game-changer for the industry. By combining our expertise in incentive management with Impartner's PRM solutions, we are setting a new standard for what companies can achieve in their channel engagement strategies."

Impartner Software, recognized as the fastest-growing and most award-winning partner management technology provider, offers PRM and Partner Marketing Automation (PMA) solutions. These tools help companies manage their distributor, reseller, and channel partner relationships worldwide, driving demand and accelerating revenue and profitability through indirect sales ecosystems.

Ryan Knapp, Global Head of Partnerships of Impartner, stated, "With our combined technologies and services, companies can now seamlessly embrace an end-to-end solution, strategically managing, proactively engaging, and incentivizing their channel partners."

About ChannelAssist:

With over two decades of experience, ChannelAssist has driven over $16 billion in revenue for organizations by optimizing indirect channel sales rep engagement. Through their end-to-end development and management of channel incentive programs, ChannelAssist delivers double-digit revenue growth for organizations. Their services include increasing visibility, process automation, sales engagement, communication campaigns, gamified targeted learning, and full-spectrum incentives. As the originators of the industry-leading HP Inc. Blue Carpet program, ChannelAssist's clients benefit from best-in-class models and unmatched expertise.

To learn more about ChannelAssist, visit www.channelassist.com

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of partner management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the channel sales industry, promising enhanced efficiency, engagement, and profitability for companies leveraging indirect sales channels. ChannelAssist and Impartner are committed to providing their clients with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's competitive market.

Media Contact

ChannelAssist, ChannelAssist, 1 (888) 780-9696, [email protected], www.channelassist.com

SOURCE ChannelAssist