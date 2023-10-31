Chanticleer's Enchanting Harmonies Bring Magical Christmas Performance to the Weinberg Stage

Hailed as an "orchestra of voices," Chanticleer's performance promises magical evening, perfect for getting into the holiday spirit

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The internationally acclaimed vocal ensemble Chanticleer is set to enchant audiences with their timeless melodies and captivating harmonies during A Chanticleer Christmas at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick Maryland on Tuesday, November 28th at 7:30 PM. Hailed as an "orchestra of voices," Chanticleer's performance promises to be a magical evening, perfect for getting into the holiday spirit.

Tickets start at $28 and may be purchased online at WeinbergCenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 West Patrick Street. Discounts are available for students, children, military, and seniors.

Named after the "clear singing" rooster in Geoffrey Chaucer's Canterbury Tales, this GRAMMY® Award-winning ensemble is celebrated for its wide-ranging repertoire and dazzling virtuosity. Founded in San Francisco in 1978 by singer and musicologist Louis Botto, Chanticleer has quickly become one of the most prolific recording and touring vocal ensembles globally, selling over one million recordings and performing thousands of live concerts to captivated audiences around the world. Chanticleer's musical journey, deeply rooted in the renaissance, has expanded to encompass a diverse range of genres, including classical, gospel, jazz, and popular music. Their commitment to the commissioning of new compositions and arrangements has resulted in a rich and vast recording catalog. This dedication to innovation and artistic excellence has earned Chanticleer several prestigious awards, including GRAMMY® Awards for their recordings of Sir John Tavener's "Lamentations & Praises" and the ambitious collection of commissioned works entitled "Colors of Love." Chanticleer's annual concert series includes the renowned "A Chanticleer Christmas," a holiday tradition that has become a must-see event for music lovers of all ages.

ABOUT THE WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS

The Weinberg Center for the Arts is one of the region's premier performing arts presenters, offering film, music, dance, theater, and family-focused programming. Located in the historic Tivoli movie theater in downtown Frederick Maryland, the Weinberg Center strives to ensure that the arts remain accessible and affordable to local and regional audiences alike. Weinberg Center events are made possible with major support from the City of Frederick, the Maryland State Arts Council, Plamondon Hospitality Partners, and other corporate and individual donors.

