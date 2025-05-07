Chapel Steel - Implements INVEX, a Cloud-Based Metal Enterprise Software

Chapel Steel Corp, a steel plate distributor and processor, has implemented INVEX, the metal service center enterprise ERP software from Invera.

SPRING HOUSE, Pa., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chapel Steel Corp, a steel plate distributor and processor, has implemented INVEX, the metal service center enterprise ERP software from Invera. Chapel Steel is one of the nation's largest distributors of carbon, high strength, abrasion resistant, and specialty grades of steel plate.

Chapel Steel has implemented a full complement of INVEX ERP software features including inventory management, quote and order entry, steel purchasing, shop-floor mobile functions, online production planning, job scheduling, shop-floor production data collection, online shipment planning, multi-company, EDI, and the financial applications.

"This step has positioned Chapel to be at the forefront of technology with a cloud-based metal specific software that is built for what we do. This includes a soon-to-be-launched Chapel Steel Customer Portal to allow our customers to view their quotes, orders, shipments, and invoices in a modern, easy-to-use interface." - Matt Tocci, President of Chapel Steel

For Chapel's Sales Team, quotes and orders are quickly entered in INVEX for as-is stock pulls or plate cutting orders. For plate cutting quotes, sales people can choose from a list of custom plate burned shapes such as circles and rings, making it easier and faster to enter the quote.

Full production routing capabilities in INVEX allow Chapel Steel to enter single or multi-step processing orders that could require plate cutting, blasting, drilling, or forming. As each step is recorded in the warehouse in real-time, the Sales Department can see the order's progression in the Order Status App – whether scheduled, in process, or complete.

"The production and shipping capabilities in the software have allowed us to be near paperless from the moment an order is entered until it's shipped out the door. This keeps us nimble and flexible to continue meeting our customers' expectations. We have also gone fully mobile for many functions in the warehouse such as stock-pulls, location changes, load verifications, and much more." - Matt Tocci, President of Chapel Steel

About Chapel Steel.

Chapel Steel Corp was founded in 1972 and specializes in carbon, high strength, abrasion resistant, and specialty grades of steel plate. The company has become one of the nation's largest steel plate distributors and processors by developing a strategic network across North America.

Chapel Steel offers a wide range of steel plate processing that includes plasma and oxy-fuel cutting, beveling, drilling, tapping, milling, counter boring, plasma etching, custom forming, and shot blasting.

About Invera

Invera has been providing metal enterprise (ERP) software and metal-specific e-commerce solutions to the metal service center and steel processing industries since 1977. The metal software solution INVEX is fast and intuitive and can be implemented quickly requiring minimal, if any, software modifications.

INVEX is used by metal service centers, metal stockholders, plate processors, metal distributors, metal processors, steel toll processors, and steel tube mills that produce tubes from slit coils. Invera's commitment to the metals industry is endorsed by over 700 sites in North America, Europe and the Middle East at single-site and multi-site companies

For more information, contact Invera at (514)-925-8558 or visit https://www.invera.com.

