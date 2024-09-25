Chapman Automotive Group Launches Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Center, Supporting Phoenix Businesses with Top-Notch Vehicle Maintenance and Sales

Chapman Ford Pro is a one-stop shop with vehicles for sale, charging, software, financing, and service to help improve productivity, increase uptime, and potentially lower the cost of ownership for businesses of all sizes. Post this

Key highlights include:

Situated on 11.5 acres, this cutting-edge center spans 115,000 square feet, offering an unparalleled range of services for commercial fleet operators.

48 oversized service bays designed to easily accommodate larger vehicles, with extended hours 6 days per week, priority hours and rapid turnaround times.

7 fully-equipped mobile service vans for off-site maintenance and repairs.

Motorhome hookups, enabling overnight power for customers that need extended service.

After-hours drop-off services available during nights and weekends for customer convenience.

Chapman Automotive Group's new facility can service Ford and non-Ford makes and models including Class 1-7 commercial vehicles and electric vehicles.

Chapman Ford Pro is a one-stop shop with vehicles for sale, charging, software, financing, and service to help improve productivity, increase uptime, and potentially lower the cost of ownership for businesses of all sizes. This facility redefines commercial vehicle support, offering a seamless experience for businesses across the state.

Elite Commercial Service Centers are part of an all-new network of dedicated large-bay service hubs at Ford™ dealers across the country. These service facilities are designed around the needs of commercial customers and will feature state-of-the-art equipment, extended hours, mobile service vans, Elite-trained technicians and electric vehicle certification. Ford Pro aims to open more than 100 such facilities by 2027.

An estimated 32 million commercial vehicles are on the road across North America.1 According to studies, nearly half of businesses surveyed are extending the life cycles of their vehicle fleets2, while over half of commercial fleets reported two or more unscheduled maintenance events per month with vehicles out of service for about two days on average.3

"We've heard from Phoenix businesses that they needed more options to help keep their vehicles up and running, and we're responding by meeting their needs," said Steve Countryman, General Manager, Chapman Ford. "Our Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Center has longer hours, better training and equipment, bigger service bays, mobile service options and can service nearly any vehicle – all to help our customers keep serving their customers."

"Ford Pro knows that vehicle downtime means lost revenue. Together with Chapman Automotive Group, we're working to keep vehicles on the road by combining exceptional service with advanced software to improve uptime and potentially lower costs," said Anne Mazzacano, General Manager, Ford Pro Service Elite. "Our goals are 100% uptime and for a customer's vehicles to be down for the shortest time possible. And Elite Commercial Service Centers will help deliver on those goals for commercial customers in Phoenix and beyond."

Ford Pro was the first to market with vehicle services fully dedicated to commercial and government customers of all sizes and vocations and has more than 650 specialized Commercial Vehicle Centers (CVC) dealers across the U.S. The Elite Commercial Service Center program is an all-new extension of that strong network of commercial vehicle expertise.

The first Elite Commercial Service Center opened in January 2023, with additional centers opening and breaking ground throughout the year. Much like Ford Pro Commercial Vehicle Centers, Elite Commercial Service Centers will also offer Mobile Service, expanding the footprint of service to where Ford Pro's customers work. Ford has the largest Mobile Service fleet of any full-line automaker in the U.S., with over 3,100 launched Mobile Service units.4

The Ford Pro suite of commercial vehicle parts and service solutions also includes competitive parts pricing on eligible Ford and Motorcraft mechanical parts for eligible regional and national fleets; complimentary enrollment in the Ford Pro Fleet Network providing discounts, training benefits and cash back on parts; transferrable extended service plans honored at all Ford dealers in North America5; and the Ford Liive™ Connected Uptime System using telematics data for fast vehicle diagnosis and resolution.

Ford Pro, a global business and brand backed by Ford, delivers an always-on, connected customer experience through a comprehensive solution of vehicles, charging, software, financing and service for all commercial and government customers.

Ford is the leading global commercial vehicle brand and America's best-selling line of commercial vehicles for 39 consecutive years6, featuring BUILT FORD TOUGH® commercial trucks and vans integrated with software and services such as Ford Pro™ Telematics. Ford also has the largest physical support/service network of any vehicle brand.7

1S&P Global Mobility, Commercial Vehicle Insight and Intelligence.

2Ford Pro Fleet Manager Global Quantitative Study.

3Noregon, Unpacking the Commercial Vehicle Diagnostics Market in 2023, January 2023.

4Based on U.S. 2023 Q3 YTD data. Ford Mobile Service is offered by participating dealers and may be limited based on availability, distance, or other dealer-specified criteria. Does not include parts or repair charges.

5Transfer fees may apply.

6Based on S&P Global Mobility CY1985-2023 U.S. TIPNet registrations excluding registrations to individuals. TIP registrations prior to 2010 do not include all GVW 1 and 2 vehicles.

7Ford Commercial Service Footprint.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough EVs along with embedded software that defines always-on digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford is pursuing mobility solutions through Ford Next, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 173,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

Contact: Elizabeth Kraft

313.300.4625

[email protected]

About Chapman Automotive Group

Founded in 1966, Chapman Automotive Group has been a cornerstone of the community, beginning with Jerry Chapman's acquisition of what would become Chapman Chevrolet in the Phoenix area. Today, Chapman has grown to 25 locations representing 18 brands across Phoenix, Tucson, Payson, Yuma and Las Vegas, with nearly 2,300 employees dedicated to delivering the best ownership experience. Committed to giving back, Chapman employees regularly volunteer at events such as Making Strides Against Breast Cancer and support causes like Toys for Tots, making a positive impact in the communities where they live and work.

Contact: Steve Countryman

[email protected]

(480) 212-4770

Media Contact

Leah Potts, Chapman Automotive Group, 1 480-735-0492, [email protected], https://www.chapmanfordaz.com/

SOURCE Chapman Automotive Group