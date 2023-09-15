Chapman Ford Scottsdale Arizona, Breaks Ground on New Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Center

"We've heard from Commercial businesses that they needed more options to help keep their vehicles up and running. Our Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Center will have longer hours, better training and equipment, bigger service bays, and mobile service options." Tweet this

Chapman Ford Scottsdale Arizona today broke ground on a new Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Center, a commercial vehicle facility that will provide businesses in the Phoenix area and surrounding communities with specialized maintenance solutions designed to reduce vehicle downtime associated with service needs, keeping trucks and vans on the Road and getting the job done.

Elite Commercial Service Centers are part of an all-new network of dedicated large-bay service hubs at Ford™ dealers nationwide. These service facilities are designed around the needs of commercial customers. They will feature state-of-the-art equipment, extended hours, mobile service vans, Elite-trained technicians, and electric vehicle certification.

An estimated 32 million commercial vehicles are on the road across North America. According to studies, nearly half of businesses surveyed are extending the life cycles of their vehicle fleets. In contrast, over half of commercial fleets reported two or more unscheduled maintenance events per month, with vehicles out of service for about two days on average.

"We've heard from Commercial businesses that they needed more options to help keep their vehicles up and running, and we're responding by meeting their needs," said Steve Countryman, General Manager at Chapman Ford. "Our Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Center will have longer hours, better training and equipment, bigger service bays, and mobile service options. It will be able to service nearly any vehicle. We're excited to break ground and to help our customers keep serving their customers."

Media Contact

Steve Countryman, Chapman Ford Scottsdale Arizona, 1 4802124770, [email protected], https://www.chapmanfordaz.com

SOURCE Chapman Ford Scottsdale Arizona