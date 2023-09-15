Chapman Ford Scottsdale Arizona broke ground on a new Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Center, a commercial vehicle facility that will provide businesses in the Phoenix area and surrounding communities with specialized maintenance solutions designed to reduce vehicle downtime associated with service needs, keeping trucks and vans on the Road and getting the job done.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chapman Ford Scottsdale Arizona, Breaks Ground on New Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Center, Will Help Keep Commercial Businesses on the Road
- Ford Pro™ Elite Commercial Service Centers feature dedicated large service bays, extended hours 6 days per week, rapid turnaround time, and mobile service, providing local businesses with enhanced service options.
- Chapman Ford's new facility will service Ford™ and non-Ford makes and models, including Class 1-7 commercial vehicles and electric vehicles, with 48 new service bays.
- Ford Pro is a one-stop shop with vehicles, charging, software, financing, and service to improve productivity, lower cost of ownership, and increase uptime for businesses of all sizes.
Elite Commercial Service Centers are part of an all-new network of dedicated large-bay service hubs at Ford™ dealers nationwide. These service facilities are designed around the needs of commercial customers. They will feature state-of-the-art equipment, extended hours, mobile service vans, Elite-trained technicians, and electric vehicle certification.
An estimated 32 million commercial vehicles are on the road across North America. According to studies, nearly half of businesses surveyed are extending the life cycles of their vehicle fleets. In contrast, over half of commercial fleets reported two or more unscheduled maintenance events per month, with vehicles out of service for about two days on average.
"We've heard from Commercial businesses that they needed more options to help keep their vehicles up and running, and we're responding by meeting their needs," said Steve Countryman, General Manager at Chapman Ford. "Our Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Center will have longer hours, better training and equipment, bigger service bays, and mobile service options. It will be able to service nearly any vehicle. We're excited to break ground and to help our customers keep serving their customers."
