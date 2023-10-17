Chapters Health Foundation Breaks Fundraising Records at Seventh Annual Home Runs for Hospice

"This year's record-breaking Home Runs for Hospice serves as a powerful reminder of the hospice mission and how many lives it truly touches - Adam Stanfield, vice president of development and executive director, Chapters Health Foundation. Tweet this

The donations benefit the Charity Care program and bereavement services of LifePath Hospice. The Charity Care program provides care to uninsured and underinsured patients regardless of their ability to pay. In 2022, LifePath Hospice provided more than $2.5 million dollars in uncompensated charity care for 548 patients. Bereavement services at LifePath Hospice are provided free of charge to anyone affected by the loss of a loved one.

Tampa-native, two-time Major League Baseball All-Star and four-time World Series Champion, Tino Martinez, emceed the event. It was held at Armature Works in Tampa on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. During the event, families shared stories how LifePath Hospice care and bereavement services helped them.

"I recently visited the LifePath Hospice Circle of Love Center for grieving children," said Martinez. "What an awe-inspiring tour experience. My emotions caught me off guard when I learned how many children lose a parent our sibling. It's one or two kids in any given classroom. Just unbelievable."

This year's sponsors include Power Hitter Sponsors, Regions Bank and WellSky. Grand Slam sponsors include Besnard Insurance, Crosstown Couriers, BNY Mellon, PAR Inc. and the Nursey Family.

About LifePath Hospice

LifePath Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System, is a community-based, not-for-profit organization that supports more than 7,100 patients each year in Hillsborough County as they face the challenges of advancing age and illness. Healthcare professionals and trained volunteers embrace the LifePath Hospice mission to make the most of life by relieving the suffering of patients and their families affected by serious health issues. Since 2008, the organization has been accredited by The Joint Commission, the nation's premier healthcare accrediting body, and in 2017 was awarded deemed status.

About Chapters Health Foundation

Chapters Health Foundation is a 501©(3), not-for-profit organization committed to supporting Chapters Health System, a progressive leader in home health, palliative care, hospice, and grief support. Chapters Health Foundation provides more than $7.4 million annually to help offset the accumulated costs of unfunded and underfunded programming including but not limited to charity care, helping to meet the needs of patients and families who cannot afford hospice services.

Media Contact

Austin Mudd, Chapters Health System, 813-310-4690, [email protected], chaptershealth.org

SOURCE Chapters Health System