Chapters Health System Achieves Second Consecutive HITRUST Certification

By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protections challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Achieving and maintaining HITRUST certification is essential for healthcare organizations committed to improving security and adopting a proactive, risk-based approach to information protection," said Mike Parkin, director of IT security CISO, Chapters Health System. "In today's environment, where threats are constantly evolving, HITRUST certification provides a comprehensive framework to address security challenges while demonstrating to patients, partners, and stakeholders that we prioritize their trust and data integrity. This certification reflects our dedication to upholding the highest standards of risk management and compliance in healthcare."

"HITRUST knows that without a sufficient level of reliability, an assurance report doesn't provide the requisite level of assurances as required to make important business decisions. That's why we focus on producing the highest quality reports available," said Vincent Bennekers, vice president of quality, HITRUST. "The achievement of a HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification provides reliable assurances that Chapters Health System is taking information risk management and compliance seriously."

About Chapters Health System

As a forward-thinking leader and distinguished healthcare organization, Chapters Health System is committed to pioneering care across the spectrum of chronic illness and beyond. Established in 1983 as a community-centered, not-for-profit entity, Chapters Health has continually expanded its reach and offerings to meet evolving healthcare needs. Dedication to innovation and excellence is evident through its diverse portfolio of companies, including 14 hospices, comprehensive behavioral health services, PACE Centers and an integrated pharmacy company. As part of its ongoing mission to enhance the patient and family experience, Chapters Health continues to evolve and innovate, ensuring that individuals facing advanced illness receive compassionate, comprehensive care tailored to their unique needs. To learn more, visit http://www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

