Chapters Health System Earns 2025 Healthcare Top Workplaces Award

Chapters Health Recognized Based on Employee Feedback

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chapters Health System, the nation's leading chronic illness innovator and largest nonprofit hospice provider, proudly announced its naming to the list of 2025 Healthcare Top Workplaces. Chapters Health also earned recognition with 2025 USA TODAY Top Workplaces, Top Workplaces' Cultural Excellence Awards for Work-life Flexibility and Purpose and Values, and 2025 Tampa Bay Top Workplaces. The awards are determined by employee feedback captured through an anonymous survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006. The anonymous survey measures culture drivers that are critical to the success of an organization.

"It truly is humbling and an honor to receive this recognition from our team members," said Andrew Molosky, president and CEO, Chapters Health System. "Chapters Health is an unparalleled organization in the nonprofit healthcare space and this award as a Healthcare Top Workplace is another stepping-stone in our goal of creating a culture that empowers team members, supports their professional growth and provides a work-life balance that enables them to provide the best quality care to patients and families in our communities."

Only 57 organizations with 1,000 to 270,000 employees were recognized in this year's publication of 2025 Healthcare Top Workplaces, celebrating organizations that have built people-first cultures within this sector.

At Chapters Health, we believe exceptional care starts with an exceptional culture," said Nikki Romence, Chief People Officer, Chapters Health System. "This continued recognition is a testament to the dedication of our incredible team members. Thank you for the heart and purpose you bring each day. When we prioritize employee engagement and lead with empathy, we create a culture that not only supports our teams but also leads to better experiences for the patients and families we serve."

About Chapters Health System

Chapters Health System is boldly innovating the future of chronic illness care through its portfolio of more than 30 different companies and programs, including the nation's largest nonprofit hospice network, PACE, value-based care such as CareNu, managed services organizations, technology solutions, advanced illness offerings, consulting, and more. Established in 1983 as a community-centered, nonprofit entity, Chapters Health has grown exponentially through its radical approach to healthcare that leverages a one-of-a-kind system to support patients, families, and caregivers across the country, while remaining grounded in the mission of taking care of patients, or taking care of those who do®. Chapters Health has been nationally recognized by Great Places to Work, Fortune®, USA TODAY, and others for being a top place to work To learn more, visit http://www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Contact

