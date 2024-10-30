Chapters Health System Launches New Chapters Health West Division

"By aligning our strengths, Chapters Health West will continue to deliver exceptional care while expanding our capacity to meet the growing needs of those navigating serious illness and grief in our communities." ---Andrew Molosky, president/CEO for Chapters Health Post this

The launch of Chapters Health West comes at a critical time when the healthcare landscape is rapidly changing, with a growth prevalence of for-profit entities in hospice care. The new partnership underscores the mission of all involved affiliates to preserve and enhance the not-for-profit hospice model, prioritizing patient care over profit.

"Chapters Health West will leverage the combined strengths of its partner organizations to enhance services, foster innovation and ensure the legacy of compassionate care remains intact," continued Molosky. "While joining forces under the broader Chapters Health System, each hospice will maintain its local leadership, culture and deep-rooted community relationships. This ensures that care remains personal, meaningful and aligned with the values of each unique community."

The Chapters Health West partnership unites the pioneering spirit of the Western United States with the long-standing values of not-for-profit care. Patients, families and caregivers can expect expanded services, advanced resources and continued support at every stage of serious illness and grief.

"As we officially welcome Hospice East Bay, Hospice of Santa Cruz County, Nathan Adelson Hospice and Willamette Vital Health into the Chapters Health family, we are excited to work in lock step with our shared mission to constantly elevate home and community-based, end-of-life care while at the same time preserve their long-standing tradition in the community," added Molosky.

About Chapters Health System

As a forward-thinking leader and distinguished healthcare organization, Chapters Health System is committed to pioneering care across the spectrum of chronic illness and beyond. Established in 1983 as a community-centered, not-for-profit entity, Chapters Health has continually expanded its reach and offerings to meet evolving healthcare needs. Dedication to innovation and excellence is evident through its diverse portfolio of companies, including 10 hospices, comprehensive behavioral health services, PACE Centers and an integrated pharmacy company. As part of its ongoing mission to enhance the patient and family experience, Chapters Health continues to evolve and innovate, ensuring that individuals facing advanced illness receive compassionate, comprehensive care tailored to their unique needs. To learn more, visit http://www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Hospice East Bay

Hospice East Bay is a nonprofit hospice agency dedicated to providing compassionate care, supportive services, and grief counseling to individuals and families facing life-limiting illnesses. Founded in 1977, our mission is to enhance the quality of life for patients and support the journey of their loved ones.

About Hospice of Santa Cruz County

Since 1978, Hospice of Santa Cruz County has committed to ensuring dignified living and dying for the people of Santa Cruz and Northern Monterey County. As the leading nonprofit provider of hospice care for individuals of all ages, the organization has consistently demonstrated exemplary end-of-life care. Its broad spectrum of services includes community grief support for adults, Camp Erin for bereaved children, palliative care services, KidWISE for concurrent care for children, pet companion, and music therapy programs, hospice care for veterans, and bilingual end-of-life education and outreach. Accredited by ACHC, Hospice of Santa Cruz County boasts the highest quality scores in the region.

About Nathan Adelson Hospice

Hospice Nathan Adelson Hospice, the trusted partner in hospice care and palliative medicine, is the largest and longest-established hospice in southern Nevada. Founded in 1978, Nathan Adelson Hospice provides comprehensive end-of-life care to more than 400 patients and families every day. Recognized as a national model for superior care, the vision of Nathan Adelson Hospice is that no one should end the journey of life alone, afraid or in pain. For more information, visit http://www.nah.org.

About Willamette Vital Health

Willamette Vital Health has been the area's non-profit, mission-driven provider of hospice and supportive care services in the mid-Willamette Valley for over 45 years. In addition to expert care and support for patients facing life-limiting illnesses and their families, Willamette Vital Health offers the Tokarski Home and a range of community Grief Care services.

Media Contact

Phoebe Ochman, Chapters Health System, 813-532-7221, [email protected], www.chaptershealth.org

Anna Grace Thompson, Pinkston, 571-429-2482, [email protected]

SOURCE Chapters Health System