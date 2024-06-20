Chapters Health System Receives Award from Foundry's CSO

"It's a reflection of the great care and thoroughness that can be found in the Enterprise Technology and Services team at Chapters Health." - Mike Parkin, director of IT security and CISO, Chapters Health. Post this

"The stakes grow higher every day for security leaders and their teams, and this year's CSO Awards honor the very best efforts to tackle challenges from an expanding threat landscape," said Beth Kormanik, content director for the CSO Conference & Awards.

"From devising new threat detection methods and cyber analytics to initiatives addressing AI threats, zero trust, and data protection, these projects are at the forefront of innovative security thinking and represent true business value for their organizations," said Kormanik. "We congratulate the winners and look forward to celebrating them at the CSO Conference & Awards this fall."

About Chapters Health System

As a forward-thinking leader and distinguished healthcare organization, Chapters Health System is committed to pioneering care across the spectrum of chronic illness and beyond. Established in 1983 as a community-centered, not-for-profit entity, Chapters Health has continually expanded its reach and offerings to meet evolving healthcare needs. Dedication to innovation and excellence is evident through its diverse portfolio of companies, including 10 hospices, comprehensive behavioral health services, PACE Centers and an integrated pharmacy company. As part of its ongoing mission to enhance the patient and family experience, Chapters Health continues to evolve and innovate, ensuring that individuals facing advanced illness receive compassionate, comprehensive care tailored to their unique needs. To learn more, visit http://www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About the CSO Awards and CSO Hall of Fame Award Winners

The CSO Awards recognize organizations for security projects and initiatives demonstrating outstanding business value and thought leadership. The CSO Hall of Fame honors leaders who have significantly contributed to advancing information risk management and security. Inductees exemplify the qualities of leadership and excellence and, by their example, contribute to improving security across all organizations. Award winners are honored at the CSO Conference & Awards.

About CSO

CSO serves enterprise security decision-makers and users with the critical information they need to stay ahead of evolving threats and defend against criminal cyberattacks. With incisive content that addresses all security disciplines, from risk management to network defense to fraud and data loss prevention, CSO offers unparalleled depth and insight to support key decisions and investments for IT security professionals. http://www.csoonline.com

Media Contact- Austin Mudd, Chapters Health System, 813-310-4690, [email protected], chaptershealth.org

SOURCE Chapters Health System