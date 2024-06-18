Chapters Health System Recognized for Seven Consecutive Years as a Great Place to Work®

"We are incredibly grateful to our team members for their invaluable feedback, which enabled us to achieve this milestone for seven consecutive years," said Andrew Molosky, MBA, FACHE, president and chief executive officer for Chapters Health System. Post this

In 2024, 76 percent of team members said Chapters Health is a great place to work compared to 57 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

"Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Chapters Health is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 15 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at a certified workplace are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work. This is music to the ears of Chapters Health as a certified Great Place to Work.

About Chapters Health System

As a forward-thinking leader and distinguished healthcare organization, Chapters Health System is committed to pioneering care across the spectrum of chronic illness and beyond. Established in 1983 as a community-centered, not-for-profit entity, Chapters Health has continually expanded its reach and offerings to meet evolving healthcare needs. Dedication to innovation and excellence is evident through its diverse portfolio of companies, including 10 hospices, comprehensive behavioral health services, PACE Centers and an integrated pharmacy company. As part of its ongoing mission to enhance the patient and family experience, Chapters Health continues to evolve and innovate, ensuring that individuals facing advanced illness receive compassionate, comprehensive care tailored to their unique needs. To learn more, visit http://www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognized outstanding workplace cultures and produces Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance. Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Phoebe Ochman, Chapters Health System, 813-532-7221, [email protected], www.chaptershealth.org

Twitter

SOURCE Chapters Health System