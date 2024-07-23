Chapters Health System Selected to Test Medicare Dementia Care Model

"Chapters Health is thrilled to participate in the GUIDE Model and, as a result, provide more education and support for dementia patients and their caregivers." - Dr. Tara Friedman, Chief Medical Officer, Chapters Health System Post this

"Chapters Health is thrilled to participate in the GUIDE Model and, as a result, provide more education and support for dementia patients and their caregivers," said Dr. Tara Friedman, chief medical officer, Chapters Health. "The progression of dementia presents so many difficulties for patient and caregiver. As a hospice organization, easing their burden is of paramount importance. The GUIDE Model accomplishes this goal."

"CMS is excited to partner with Chapters Health under the GUIDE Model," said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. "GUIDE is a new approach to how Medicare will pay for the care of people living with dementia. The GUIDE participants are envisioning new ways to support not only people living with dementia, but also to reduce strain on the people who care for them, so that more Americans can remain in their homes and communities, rather than in institutions."

Launched on July 1, 2024, the GUIDE Model tests a new payment approach for key supportive services furnished for people living with dementia, including comprehensive, person-centered assessments and care plans; care coordination; 24/7 access to an interdisciplinary care team member or help line; and certain respite services to support caregivers. People with dementia and their caregivers will have the assistance and support of a Care Navigator to help them access clinical and non-clinical services such as meals and transportation through community-based organizations.

Chapters Health's participation in the GUIDE Model provides access to training programs on best practices for caring for a loved one living with dementia. It also provides respite services for certain people, enabling caregivers to take temporary breaks from their caregiving responsibilities. Respite is being tested under the GUIDE Model to assess its effect on helping caregivers continue to care for their loved ones at home, preventing or delaying the need for facility care.

GUIDE Participants represent a wide range of health care providers, including large academic medical centers, small group practices, community-based organizations, health systems, hospice agencies, and other practices. This model delivers on a promise in the Biden Administration's Executive Order on Increasing Access to High-Quality Care and Supporting Caregivers and aligns with the National Plan to Address Alzheimer's Disease. For more information on CMS' GUIDE Model, please visit: https://www.cms.gov/priorities/innovation/innovation-models/guide.

As a forward-thinking leader and distinguished healthcare organization, Chapters Health System is committed to pioneering care across the spectrum of chronic illness and beyond. Established in 1983 as a community-centered, not-for-profit entity, Chapters Health has continually expanded its reach and offerings to meet evolving healthcare needs. Dedication to innovation and excellence is evident through its diverse portfolio of companies, including 10 hospices, comprehensive behavioral health services, PACE Centers and an integrated pharmacy company. As part of its ongoing mission to enhance the patient and family experience, Chapters Health continues to evolve and innovate, ensuring that individuals facing advanced illness receive compassionate, comprehensive care tailored to their unique needs. To learn more, visit http://www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

