Characterization of Microneedle Products: Useful Methods and Approaches, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Innovators in the space need to optimize drug delivery capacity, ensure consistent performance and scale-up manufacturing processes to meet rigorous current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) standards. Post this

This webinar will provide a comprehensive exploration of the critical characterization methods essential for advancing MAP development. The expert panel will provide an overview of microneedle types and their clinical benefits, setting the stage for an in-depth examination of characterization techniques.

Participants will be guided through a multifaceted approach to product evaluation, encompassing analytical, performance and preclinical assessments. From chemical assays and physical property analyses to sophisticated benchtop evaluations of array velocity and puncture performance, they will explore the methods required to ensure MAP efficacy and safety.

The webinar will also consider the crucial role of preclinical evaluations, highlighting techniques for assessing skin penetration and delivery efficiency that are vital for predicting clinical performance. By attending this webinar, participants will gain insights into the tools and approaches shaping the future of microneedle technology. Attendees will leave with a deeper understanding of how comprehensive characterization methods can de-risk intradermal development, potentially accelerating the path to clinical trials and commercial production.

This webinar offers a unique opportunity to stay at the forefront of this innovative field and contribute to the advancement of more accessible, patient-friendly drug delivery systems.

Join Andrew Riso, Vice President of Dermal Delivery and Licensing, Kindeva Drug Delivery; Dr. Mahmoud Ameri, Co-Founder, Zosano Pharma; Ben Newton, R&D Engineering Manager, Kindeva Drug Delivery; Dr. Scott Burton, R&D Principal Scientist, Kindeva Drug Delivery; and Vinh Hua, Lab Manager, Kindeva Drug Delivery, for the live webinar on Monday, November 18, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

