With a recent Legionella investigation at a prominent Cincinnati hospital drawing renewed attention to water system risks, Chardon Labs is helping commercial and industrial facility managers schedule Legionella testing in Ohio and build a proactive summer water treatment approach before peak risk conditions take hold.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio, June 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chardon Labs, an ISO 9000-certified water treatment provider, is helping facility managers across the state schedule a Legionella test and establish a preventive maintenance strategy ahead of summer's peak months. A Legionnaires' disease investigation at a prominent Cincinnati hospital in late 2025, involving six confirmed cases and three deaths under review by the Ohio Department of Health, highlighted the Legionella vulnerabilities that complex water systems can harbor.

Why Should Ohio Facilities Schedule a Legionella Risk Assessment This Summer?

Legionella bacteria thrive in warm, stagnant water, which is precisely the environment that cooling towers, boilers and closed-loop systems develop during high-demand summer operation. As outdoor temperatures climb and these systems run continuously, thermal conditions and reduced water circulation can allow bacteria to multiply and aerosolize into occupied spaces. A Legionella risk assessment in Ohio identifies the specific exposure points within a facility's water infrastructure and establishes the level of treatment needed before those risks escalate.

For facilities operating cooling towers, the timing of this evaluation is critical. Legionella is more prevalent during warm months, making late spring through early fall the most important period for proactive oversight of water systems. Early action through testing and treatment planning gives facility managers the opportunity to address potential vulnerabilities before the bacteria proliferate and cause public health concerns.

How Does Chardon Labs Approach Legionella Testing and Commercial Water Treatment?

Chardon Labs approaches Legionella testing and commercial water testing in Ohio differently from traditional chemical vendors. Rather than simply supplying chemicals, the company focuses on delivering clean, well-managed systems and measurable service outcomes. This distinction is significant. Conventional treatment vendors generate higher profits when facilities use more chemicals, creating an incentive that runs counter to cost efficiency. Chardon Labs shares its clients' interest in achieving results while keeping costs manageable.

The company's ISO-certified technicians arrive at commercial and industrial facilities in fully stocked service vehicles, performing on-site assessments, installing treatment equipment and delivering same-day electronic service reports accessible through a secure digital archive. "We address various contaminants, including Legionella, corrosion and scaling. Our state-of-the-art treatment equipment includes biocide tanks to store chemicals safely," Chardon Labs says. Remote monitoring technology supports ongoing system oversight between scheduled service visits.

About Chardon Labs

Chardon Labs is an ISO 9000-certified commercial water treatment provider based in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, serving commercial and industrial facilities with cooling tower treatment, boiler water management and closed-loop system programs. Its service model emphasizes clean system outcomes and expert technician support over chemical volume, backed by customized treatment programs, remote monitoring technology and utility cost consulting.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Chardon Laboratories, Inc., 1 (717) 928-0683,[email protected], https://www.chardonlabs.com/

SOURCE Chardon Laboratories, Inc.