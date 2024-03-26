ChargeAfter Granted Patent for its Embedded Lending Technology

"The awarded patent recognizes ChargeAfter's innovative approach to cross-service transactions and confirms our position as the leading solution for point-of-sale financing." Meidad Sharon, Founder & CEO of ChargeAfter Post this

In a single application, shoppers are instantly connected to a network of lenders that cover the entire credit spectrum and offer a diverse array of financing products, such as short and long-term installments, revolving credit, lease-to-own, with options for both B2B and B2C transactions. The platform also enables the configuration and use of both a waterfall and marketplace model to streamline the approval process and optimize the customer experience to ensure optimized approval and checkout rates. Merchants in the US, Canada, and Australia that integrate ChargeAfter's embedded lending platform quickly experience improved approval rates of up to 85%, contributing to higher sales and greater customer loyalty.

Meidad Sharon, founder and CEO of ChargeAfter commented, "The awarded patent recognizes ChargeAfter's innovative approach to cross-service transactions and confirms our position as the leading solution for point-of-sale financing. It is underpinned by the unique technology that underlies our embedded lending platform and our unwavering commitment to providing the best technology solution to our partners and clients. This achievement is the result of years of research, development, and refinement that have gone into our platform. ChargeAfter is dedicated to providing unparalleled solutions to merchants, banks, lenders, and ultimately shoppers as they seek personalized financing choices within their purchasing experience."

About ChargeAfter

ChargeAfter is pioneering the embedded lending network for point-of-sale consumer financing for merchants and financial institutions. Powered by a network of lenders and a data-driven matching engine, ChargeAfter streamlines the distribution of credit into a single, secure, and reliable embedded lending platform. Merchants can rapidly implement ChargeAfter's omnichannel platform online, in-store, and at every point of sale, enabling them to provide personalized financing choices to their customers.

ChargeAfter is backed by payment expert investors, including Visa, Citi Ventures, Synchrony Financial, Banco Bradesco, MUFG, PICO Venture Partners, Propel Venture Partners, and The Phoenix. ChargeAfter is headquartered in New York with an R&D center in Tel Aviv. For more information, visit chargeafter.com/about-us.

