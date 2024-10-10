Chargebee Announces Global Virtual Conference: Empower '24 with Focus on "Inclusion by Design" -- Questioning the Status Quo on DEI and Redefining Business Success

Hosting Empower '24 is special for us because we believe that in building a thinking, resilient, inspired organization, we can include a diversity of perspectives and voices. This best positions us to meet the needs of our customers and unlock and maximize the impact of team members. Post this

Empower '24 is designed to promote the idea that inclusion is no longer a "nice to have" concept, but a core driver of business success. The event aims to challenge this status quo and learn from leaders about how businesses can reimagine inclusion not just as a box-ticking exercise but as a strategic imperative that directly impacts performance, innovation, and global scalability.

As businesses grapple with workplace inclusion and diversity questions, many are left wondering: "How impactful is focus on inclusion?" or "How do we build diverse teams without compromising on competency?" Despite years of DEIB efforts, the needle often moves slowly reactively.

Throughout the conference, speakers will highlight ways to bake inclusion into the operating system of the business from day one instead of looking at the efforts in silo. The event aims to provide a roadmap for companies ready to adopt this mindset. Through practical insights and applications, speakers will address how building a culture of inclusion increases team performance, attracts diverse talent, drives innovation, and scales businesses globally.

Key sessions and speakers will include discussions on:

The Power of Momentum: The Winding Road to Self-Discovery & Empowerment, by Anuradha Muralidharan , COO of Expensify

, COO of Expensify Building Adaptive Leadership with Kristi Hedges , Leadership Coach & Managing Partner, Element North Leadership Development, Lindy Brewster , Leadership coach, CEO, ORConsulting Inc, Sukanya Kuppuswamy , VP, PS&I, Chargebee, and Denise Haselhorst , CHRO, Chargebee

, Leadership Coach & Managing Partner, Element North Leadership Development, , Leadership coach, CEO, ORConsulting Inc, , VP, PS&I, Chargebee, and , CHRO, Chargebee Building Inclusive AI with Ashwini Asokan , CEO of Vue.ai, and Krish Subramanian , CEO of Chargebee

, CEO of Vue.ai, and , CEO of Chargebee Inclusion as a Global Business Catalyst with Alby Tan , Subscriptions Product Lead- Billing, Payments, and Pricing at Bloomberg LP, Kristen Habacht , CRO at Typeform, Guy Marion , CMO, Chargebee and Alexandra Gibson , Global VP of Customers at Chargebee

"For an organization that started in India and is serving global customers, diversity in the global talent pool representative of our customers is a non-negotiable for Chargebee's long-term success. As we continue to scale and innovate globally, it is imperative that we unlearn a lot of our biases and incorporate those lessons into how we operate as a business, build and sell products, and nurture teams globally. Empower '24 is a call to action for leaders ready to reshape their companies and redefine success through the lens of inclusion," says Krish Subramanian, CEO of Chargebee.

"Hosting Empower '24 is special for us because we believe that in building a thinking, resilient, inspired organization, we can include a diversity of perspectives and voices. This best positions us to meet the needs of our customers and unlock and maximize the impact of team members," added Denise Haselhorst, CHRO, Chargebee.

Event details are below:

Date: Oct 17-18, 2024

Time: 6:00 AM PDT — 9:30 AM PDT | 9:00 AM EDT — 12:30 PM EDT | 3:00 PM CEST — 6:30 PM CEST | 6:30 PM IST - 10:00 PM IST

Registration link: https://www.chargebee.com/events/empower-inclusion-in-tech-summit

About Chargebee:

Chargebee is the leading Revenue Growth Management (RGM) platform for subscription businesses. Our mission is to help businesses of all sizes to grow their revenue by providing a comprehensive suite of solutions, including subscription management and recurring billing, pricing and payment optimization, revenue recognition, collections, and customer retention. Chargebee is trusted by businesses of all sizes, including Freshworks, Brevo, and Study.com, and is proud to have been consistently recognized by our customers as a Leader in Subscription Management on G2. To learn more about how Chargebee can help unlock and maximize revenue growth, visit www.chargebee.com.

Media Contact

Stephanie Hall, Pitch Public Relations, 1 480-216-5422, [email protected], www.pitchpublicrelations.com

SOURCE Chargebee