Chargebee Appoints Brian Clark as President of Go-to-Market, Andrew Sherwood as SVP Global Sales

...The combined experience and expertise of Brian and Drew will greatly contribute to our continued success helping businesses launch, manage, and scale subscription and recurring revenue models. Post this

"I'm thrilled to be leading Chargebee's go-to-market strategy at a time when we're doubling down on the needs of the modern global enterprise," said Clark. "My passion stems from having grown multiple B2B technology companies into industry-leading subscription businesses, with the consistent goal of helping customers maximize the value of subscription and recurring revenue models for growth."

Sherwood will lead Chargebee's global sales organization as SVP of Global Sales, bringing a proven track record of success in driving revenue growth across key industries and subscription models. Before joining Chargebee, Sherwood held key leadership roles at Grammarly, Salesforce, and SiriusDecisions, and over four years at Grammarly, produced triple-digit growth while securing notable enterprise marquis customers.

Global subscription leaders, including Conde Nast, Calendly, Freshworks, Babbel, and Pret-a-Manger, increasingly rely on Chargebee's market-leading revenue growth management technology to meet the evolving needs of their business and consumer buyers, while new customers acquired who pay more than $250,000 per year to Chargebee doubled in 2023 compared to 2022. London-headquartered Pret a Manger, a coffee and sandwich franchise chain with over 12,000 employees and 697 locations worldwide, saw overall revenue grow 20% after launching its "Club Pret '' subscription-based loyalty program with Chargebee. Club Pret subscribers spend far more than non-subscribers each month, and Pret has successfully increased customer retention and lowered cancellations with Chargebee.

"We are excited to welcome Brian and Drew to our team. Their appointments are timely and strategic, reaffirming our commitment to empowering businesses of all sizes to maximize their growth potential and revenue," remarked Krish Subramanian, CEO & co-founder of Chargebee. "The combined experience and expertise of Brian and Drew will greatly contribute to our continued success helping businesses launch, manage, and scale subscription and recurring revenue models."

To learn more about Chargebee, please visit www.chargebee.com.

About Chargebee

Chargebee is the leading Revenue Growth Management (RGM) platform for subscription businesses. Our mission is to help businesses of all sizes grow their revenue by providing a comprehensive suite of solutions, including subscription management, recurring and metered billing, pricing and payment optimization, revenue recognition, collections, and customer retention.

Chargebee is trusted by businesses of all sizes, including Conde Nast, Calendly, Freshworks, Brevo, Babbel, Pret-a-Manger, and Study.com, and is proud to have been consistently recognized by our customers as a Leader in Subscription Management on G2. To learn more about how Chargebee can help unlock and maximize revenue growth, visit www.chargebee.com.

Media Contact

Megan Meier, Pitch Public Relations, 1 (402) 213 6888, [email protected], www.pitchpublicrelations.com

SOURCE Pitch Public Relations